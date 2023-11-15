A Call for Increased Air Defense Support for Ukraine

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has urged allied defense leaders to provide more air defense systems to Ukraine to help the country protect against increasing missile attacks from Russia. While discussions on how to best assist Ukraine’s counteroffensive are ongoing, commitments to longer-range missiles have not yet been made.

During the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein air base in Germany, Austin emphasized the importance of air defense in saving lives and called on the group to continue their efforts in providing ground-based air defense systems and interceptors for Ukraine.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group consists of defense and military leaders from over 50 nations who come together to discuss contributions of weapons, equipment, and training for Ukraine’s war efforts. This meeting marks the 15th gathering of the group.

Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have repeatedly emphasized the need for longer-distance weapons. The ability to strike Russian targets while remaining out of range is seen as crucial for Ukrainian forces. However, the U.S. has expressed concerns about the potential use of these weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, creating further tension with Moscow.

Despite these concerns, Austin confirmed that the 31 M1 Abrams tanks promised months ago will soon begin arriving in Ukraine as planned. The tanks have already arrived in Europe and are expected to cross the border into Ukraine in the coming days.

Amid growing concerns about waning public and international support for the ongoing conflict, Zelenskyy will be visiting Washington, D.C. later this week to meet with President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in an effort to secure continued American funding and weapons.

While nations have been providing significant military aid to Ukraine, there are concerns about shrinking stockpiles and the struggling defense industry’s ability to boost production. Ukrainian forces have been facing challenges in breaking through Russian battle lines, and the counteroffensive has not progressed as quickly as anticipated.

As the conflict continues, military leaders, including Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have defended the pace of the offensive, highlighting the steady progress made by Ukrainian troops in a difficult fight.

The Ramstein meeting also serves as Milley’s final session as U.S. joint chiefs chairman, as he is set to retire at the end of the month after four years in the role.

