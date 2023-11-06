Nick Schifrin: The Rising Star in Foreign Journalism

Nick Schifrin has emerged as a prominent figure in foreign journalism, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. As the Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, Schifrin spearheads the network’s daily foreign coverage, showcasing his extensive knowledge and expertise.

Schifrin’s accolades speak volumes about his exceptional reporting skills and dedication to his craft. His PBS NewsHour series, “Inside Putin’s Russia,” earned him a prestigious Peabody Award in 2017, in addition to the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence from the National Press Club. Furthermore, his coverage of foreign affairs garnered him the Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs, presented by the American Academy of Diplomacy in 2020.

Prior to his work with PBS NewsHour, Schifrin served as the Middle East correspondent for Al Jazeera America. During his time there, he extensively reported on major conflicts, such as the 2014 war in Gaza and the Syrian war. He also provided comprehensive coverage of the annexation of Crimea. Schifrin’s remarkable journalism earned him an Overseas Press Club award for his coverage of Gaza and a National Headliners Award for his reporting in Ukraine.

Schifrin’s career took off in 2008 when he joined ABC News as their correspondent in Afghanistan and Pakistan. In a remarkable feat of reporting, he was one of the first journalists to reach Abbottabad, Pakistan, after Osama bin Laden’s death. Schifrin’s exclusive footage from inside bin Laden’s compound astounded the world and contributed to ABC News winning an Edward R. Murrow award for its bin Laden coverage.

Beyond his outstanding journalism, Schifrin remains actively involved in the global conversation on foreign affairs. As a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a board member of the Overseas Press Club Foundation, he contributes to shaping the discourse on international issues.

With a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and a Master of International Public Policy degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Schifrin’s academic background enhances his reporting with a deep understanding of the complexities of global affairs.

Nick Schifrin’s rise to prominence in the world of foreign journalism is a testament to his unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, insightful reporting. His passion for shedding light on global events has earned him admiration and respect from both his peers and audiences worldwide.