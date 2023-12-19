US Reaffirms Unwavering Support for Israel Amidst Calls for Ceasefire

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, has reiterated the unshakeable support of the US for Israel. In a joint statement with Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, Austin called for increased protection of civilians in Gaza and a rise in humanitarian aid supplies.

Austin emphasized the importance of minimizing harm to civilians caught in the crossfire and discussed the transition from major combat to a lower-intensity conflict. The US is committed to urging the protection of civilians and the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

While the US has traditionally provided Israel with weapons and diplomatic support, recent criticism has been directed towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. President Joe Biden last week expressed concern over what he described as “indiscriminate” bombing by Israel, potentially risking international support.

However, Austin firmly reassured Israel of the unwavering support and security cooperation from the United States, stating that “Israel is not alone”. Israel, on its part, plans to gradually transition to the next phase of its operations in Gaza, with displaced people being able to return first to the northern part of the enclave.

The visit of Secretary Austin comes at a time when foreign governments and international organizations are growing increasingly worried about civilian casualties in Gaza and the deepening humanitarian crisis. Human Rights Watch recently accused Israel of deliberately preventing the delivery of essential supplies to Gaza, using starvation as a method of warfare.

The Israeli assault on Gaza was triggered by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and took several others captive. Since then, the Israeli bombardment and ground invasion have resulted in the deaths of over 19,000 people, mainly women and children. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, and more than 80% of Gaza’s population has been displaced.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, although supportive of Israel’s campaign, has expressed concern over the escalating civilian death toll and called for a sustainable ceasefire.

Despite the US advocating for increased aid to Gaza, its position on the war between Israel and Hamas has caused it to become increasingly isolated. The US was among the few countries that voted against a UN General Assembly resolution demanding a ceasefire, and it previously vetoed another resolution in the UN Security Council.

There are growing concerns among international leaders that the conflict could lead to a wider regional escalation. Austin addressed the issues regarding attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, which has disrupted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and claimed to be pressuring Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza. The US is leading a multinational maritime task force in the Red Sea to uphold freedom of navigation.

Austin also expressed concerns about Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group based in southern Lebanon, which has engaged in cross-border fire with Israel. While tensions remain high, the director of the CIA, William Burns, is engaged in discussions with Israeli and Qatari counterparts to negotiate the release of additional captives held by Hamas.

Efforts are underway to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict. Previous mediation involving Qatar and Egypt secured a seven-day truce and the release of prisoners on both sides. The international community continues to call for a ceasefire and a return to negotiations for a long-lasting peace in the region.

