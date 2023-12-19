Dialogue Ensues as Israel Confronts Mounting Criticism and Deteriorating Situation in Gaza

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made a visit to Israel on Monday to address growing concerns over the rising death toll and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip. As casualties continue to mount and talks of a potential hostage release deal emerge, Austin sought to urge the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to de-escalate the situation.

Amid significant public support and the use of American weaponry by Israel, there is mounting scrutiny from Western capitals, including Washington, regarding Israel’s military tactics and the impact on civilian populations. Austin emphasized the importance of protecting civilians, highlighting that it is both a “moral duty and a strategic imperative” to do so.

One troubling fact that has come to light is the high proportion of unguided bombs, also known as “dumb bombs,” used by Israel in its strikes on Gaza. According to a recent U.S. intelligence assessment, almost half of the air-to-ground munitions used by Israel have been unguided bombs. Experts in arms and human rights argue that this is likely contributing to the soaring number of civilian casualties.

Austin’s visit is part of a series of high-profile exchanges between U.S. and Israeli officials, all aimed at conveying a consistent message to Israeli counterparts. The objective is to facilitate a transition to the next phase of the conflict while ensuring Israel’s right to self-defense is protected.

The war between Israel and Hamas erupted after a brutal incursion by thousands of Hamas fighters into Israeli border communities, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and the abduction of 240 individuals, many of whom were taken hostage. Tragically, three hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, sparking outrage across Israel and increasing pressure on the government to negotiate for further hostage releases.

