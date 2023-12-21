Austin Surprises Sailors on USS Gerald R. Ford, Urges Collaboration to Prevent Escalation

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier received an unexpected visit from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday. Austin commended the sailors on their commitment to remaining at sea to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from escalating into a regional catastrophe. The purpose of Austin’s visit was also to encourage Israel to shift its bombing campaign and prioritize the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians. Moreover, the U.S. is concerned about a potential military operation by Israel along its northern border with Lebanon, which could result in a wider conflict.

During a news conference in Tel Aviv, Austin refrained from commenting on the possibility of deploying U.S. troops to defend Israel in case the conflict extends into Lebanon. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant echoed a similar diplomatic approach and downplayed the likelihood of an imminent northern front. However, this uncertainty leaves the crew of the USS Gerald R. Ford in limbo. Austin had ordered the aircraft carrier to move closer to Israel following the incursion of Hamas militants in southern Israel.

Expressing his gratitude through the Ford’s public address system, Austin acknowledged the sacrifice made by the sailors and their families, who would be spending the holidays apart due to their mission. He emphasized their pivotal role in preventing a broader regional conflict during this tense period. In a meeting held in the Ford’s hangar bay, Austin discussed the various dangers in the region that the carrier and its accompanying warships have been monitoring. He praised their vigilance in monitoring the cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Austin suggested that a shift away from major combat operations in Gaza by Israel could potentially reduce regional tension and ease the carrier’s position.

Navy Capt. Rick Burgess, the commanding officer of the USS Gerald R. Ford, highlighted the carrier’s ability to provide aircraft support to Israel when necessary. While the carrier’s fighter and surveillance planes do not directly support Israel’s operations in Gaza, other ships in the strike group do. The Ford is one of two U.S. carrier strike groups strategically positioned near the conflict. The other carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, has recently conducted patrols near the Gulf of Aden, where commercial vessels have faced numerous attacks. The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have vowed to continue targeting these vessels until Israel ceases its bombardment of Gaza.

To counter these ship attacks, Austin announced a new international maritime mission aimed at persuading countries to deploy their warships and assets to the southern Red Sea. The mission’s objective is to protect the approximately 400 commercial vessels that traverse the waterway daily.

Since its departure from Norfolk in May, the USS Gerald R. Ford has successfully executed over 8,000 missions with its fighter aircraft and surveillance planes. The crew’s dedication and perseverance have been extraordinary, as evident from the consumption of over 100,000 Monster energy drinks and 155,000 Red Bulls during their operations.

