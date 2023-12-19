Austin Introduces Multinational Operation to Address Security Challenges in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has unveiled a new multinational security operation focused on addressing the security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The announcement comes in response to recent attacks by Houthi forces on commercial shipping in the region.

Dubbed “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” the initiative will be conducted under the Combined Maritime Forces and led by Task Force 153, with participation from several countries including the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

Addressing the need for collective action, Austin emphasized the importance of countering the threat posed by Houthi forces, which have been targeting merchant vessels from multiple nations transiting international waters. The attacks, involving ballistic missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), not only endanger innocent mariners but also undermine the free flow of commerce and violate international law.

The Red Sea, a critical waterway for global navigation and international trade, has witnessed a recent escalation in Houthi attacks originating from Yemen. To address this, the multinational operation aims to safeguard freedom of navigation and protect the vital commercial corridor.

The decision to launch Operation Prosperity Guardian follows an incident where the USS Carney responded to a distress call from a commercial vessel attacked in the southern Red Sea. The ship, named the Swan Atlantic, was targeted by a one-way attack drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area in Yemen. In parallel, another commercial ship in the Red Sea was also targeted by Houthi militants.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attacks on the vessels, asserting their connection to Israel. However, maritime firms are taking precautions in light of the deteriorating security situation, with oil giant BP recently announcing a temporary halt to all shipments through the Red Sea.

The US has been actively countering Houthi attacks in recent months, with the USS Carney and USS Thomas Hudner successfully intercepting one-way attack drones launched from Yemen. Additionally, Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen fired ballistic missiles towards the USS Mason in the Gulf of Aden following an attack on a commercial tanker.

The introduction of Operation Prosperity Guardian underscores the commitment of the participating nations to ensure maritime security and protect the vital shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. By joining forces, these countries aim to address the security challenges posed by Houthi forces and maintain stability in the region.

