Myanmar Junta Under Fire for Inadequate Medical Care for Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s deposed former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, is reportedly not receiving the proper medical care while in prison, raising concerns about her failing health. The National League for Democracy (NLD), Suu Kyi’s party, expressed concerns about her well-being and accused the military junta of intentionally risking her life by denying her adequate medical treatment, healthy food, and proper accommodations.

Suu Kyi’s son, Kim Aris, expressed his extreme worry for his mother’s health, citing dizziness, vomiting, and severe gum disease as some of her health issues. He also revealed that she was being denied permission to see an outside doctor and struggling to eat. However, it remains unclear how Aris obtained this information as he has had no contact with his mother since she was detained by the military during the coup in February 2021.

The health of the former leader has raised concerns from various countries and international organizations. The United Nations has called for Suu Kyi’s release, emphasizing that all detainees deserve access to healthcare as a basic human right. Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) discussed Myanmar’s deteriorating security and humanitarian situation during a summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. The United States also reiterated its commitment to exerting pressure on the military junta to end violence and release all unjustly detained individuals, restoring Myanmar’s path to inclusive democracy.

Suu Kyi, who led Myanmar for five years before being ousted from power, now faces a total of 33 years in jail, including three years of hard labor, for various convictions such as electoral fraud and bribery. The military junta recently reduced some of her sentences, but concerns about her health and well-being persist.

The inadequate medical care provided to Aung San Suu Kyi by the Myanmar junta is a violation of her basic human rights, and the international community must continue to condemn such actions and demand her immediate release. It is crucial to keep a spotlight on the situation in Myanmar and advocate for the restoration of democracy and respect for human rights in the country.