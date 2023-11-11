Russian-Ukrainian Relations Strengthened Through Military Training

Russia and Ukraine have been making headlines due to the ongoing conflict between the two nations. However, amidst the tensions, an interesting development has taken place. British Commandos have been training Ukrainian marines in beach raids and amphibious operations, marking a significant step towards improving Ukraine’s military capabilities.

The intensive six-month program, conducted by elite British commandos, aims to enhance Ukraine’s marine force and equip them with the necessary skills to combat in aquatic environments. This training is crucial for Ukraine, as it will make their military more formidable in areas surrounding bodies of water.

Under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine announced the formation of an independent military branch known as the Ukrainian Marine Corps. The collaboration with British Commandos will play a pivotal role in the development and expansion of this new Ukrainian force.

The training provided an opportunity for Ukrainian marines to learn various tactics and techniques from their British counterparts. This included beach raids using inflatable boats, a specialized skill that is vital for conducting amphibious operations. Moreover, the marines were also trained in the use of advanced weaponry such as Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, mortars, and reconnaissance drones. Additionally, the Ukrainian forces gained expertise in explosive demolition training, enabling them to overcome obstacles such as Dragon’s Teeth anti-vehicle fortifications.

One of the key aspects of this joint effort was the diverse background of the trainees. Many of them were civilian volunteers without prior military experience, while others transferred from different sections within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, some of whom had already been engaged in combat on the frontline. This training provided them with valuable skills that exceeded their expectations.

The rigorous five-week program covered a wide range of subjects, including battlefield first aid, close quarters combat, and unit planning. This comprehensive approach ensures that the Ukrainian marines are well-prepared for the challenges they may face in future operations.

It is worth noting that the collaboration between the UK and Ukraine extends beyond this particular training program. Over 20,000 Ukrainian recruits have received training in the UK since the beginning of 2022. The commitment has been further solidified with the UK’s decision to train an additional 20,000 Ukrainian recruits in 2023, effectively doubling their support.

In addition to the British Commandos, instructors from the Netherlands Marine Corps were also involved in the training program. This multi-national approach reflects the international community’s support for Ukraine and their collective efforts to strengthen the country’s military capabilities.

This training initiative not only enhances the combat readiness of Ukrainian marines but also strengthens the long-standing bond between Ukraine and its allies. By equipping Ukraine with the necessary tools and knowledge, these joint efforts aim to promote stability, deter aggression, and ultimately contribute to a more secure region.

