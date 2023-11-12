New Beginnings: A Tale of Love at the Airport

Love knows no boundaries, and sometimes, it can be found in the most unexpected places. This was certainly the case for Yashraj Chhabra and Riiya Shukla, whose love story unfolded at the Auckland Airport. While most couples would come together in Bollywood movies at the airport, Chhabra decided to make it a reality for his proposal to Shukla.

Shukla, a Melbourne resident, and Chhabra, living in New Zealand, were in a long-distance relationship. To surprise Shukla, Chhabra planned to have their loved ones present at the airport when she arrived for a visit. But he had an even grander idea – he wanted to propose to her via the airport announcement system.

Chhabra faced numerous challenges in bringing his idea to life. He reached out to airport employees and connected with Laura Platts, the Auckland Airport communications manager, who played a pivotal role in organizing the logistics. Together, they arranged for a cake, flowers, and their families to be present at the airport for the big moment. A professional film crew was also hired to capture the entire proposal.

It took Chhabra eight attempts to calm his nerves and record the perfect proposal message. Meanwhile, Platts and the dedicated airport staff spent a month preparing for this extraordinary event. Despite their best efforts, fate had some surprises in store.

On the day of the proposal, Shukla’s flight faced delays and her luggage went missing. Amidst the chaos, her loved ones urged her to forget about the bags and come out to the arrivals hall. Little did she know, a magical moment awaited her. As she stepped into the arrivals hall, Chhabra was down on one knee, surrounded by their families who held up signs asking, “Will you marry me?” The pre-recorded proposal played over the airport’s PA system.

In that moment, all worries about lost luggage disappeared. Shukla was in shock but overwhelmed with love and happiness. Surrounded by family and friends, the couple embraced the magic of the moment.

Their journey continued as they planned to tie the knot in India, merging their Hindu Gujarati and Sikh backgrounds. While they still live in two separate countries for now, their love knows no boundaries. As they embark on their new beginning, they understand that their addresses may change, but as long as they have each other, they have everything they need.

