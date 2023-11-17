Putin Praises India’s Independence and Strength, Criticizes Western Attempts to Create a Rift

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a keynote speech in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he praised India’s independent stance and criticized the West’s efforts to create a rift between Moscow and New Delhi.

In his speech, Putin expressed his belief that the Indian government is acting independently in the best interests of its citizens, despite attempts by the West to undermine the relationship between Russia and India. He stated, “The West is trying to create an enemy out of everyone who does not agree with their monopoly…even India. But the Indian leadership is acting independently in the interests of its nation.”

Acknowledging the criticism faced by Indian refiners for purchasing discounted Russian oil after Western nations imposed sanctions on Russia, Putin emphasized that attempts to turn India away from Russia are futile. He reaffirmed that India is an independent state with its own sovereignty.

Putin also took the opportunity to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, describing India as a powerful and mighty country. He cited the country’s population of over 1.5 billion people and its remarkable economic growth rate of more than 7% as indicators of India’s strength.

Highlighting the global presence of Indians, Putin drew a parallel between India and Russia, stating that both nations have made their mark in almost all parts of the world. This observation further emphasized his respect for India and its role on the international stage.

Regarding his absence from international gatherings, Putin explained that he did not want to create a “political show.” He opted to skip the BRICS gathering in South Africa and the G20 Summit in New Delhi, expressing his desire to avoid causing any problems for his friends during those events.

It is worth noting that Putin is currently the subject of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant due to his actions in Ukraine. This warrant put South Africa in a difficult position, as it is an ICC member, and implementing the warrant would have been expected if Putin visited the country. Putin, however, expressed his intention to avoid causing any unnecessary complications for his friends.

In conclusion, Putin’s speech highlighted India’s independence, strength, and the futility of Western attempts to create a rift between Russia and India. His remarks underscored his confidence in the Indian government’s ability to act in the best interests of its nation. India’s growing global presence and remarkable economic growth were also recognized, solidifying the admiration Putin holds for the country.