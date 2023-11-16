Gabon Faces Political Turmoil as Military Attempts to Oust President Ali Bongo

In a dramatic turn of events, Gabon is currently experiencing a wave of political upheaval as military figures have launched an attempted coup to remove President Ali Bongo from power. This unprecedented move comes just days after Bongo’s re-election for a third term, continuing his family’s 50-year rule over the country.

The discontent surrounding Bongo’s presidency has been long-standing, with opposition figures consistently raising concerns about the transparency and credibility of elections. Bongo’s rise to power in 2009, following the death of his father and party founder, Omar Bongo, was marred by accusations of election rigging and deadly protests. Similar violent protests erupted in 2016 after his re-election. Despite these challenges, Bongo has maintained his position with the support of Gabon’s courts, dismissing claims of election anomalies.

The Bongo family’s political legacy in Gabon is deeply entrenched. Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for over four decades, established a system known as Françafrique, which allowed France to maintain influence over its former colonies in sub-Saharan Africa. During his presidency, Omar Bongo faced allegations of corruption and embezzlement, amassing a vast personal fortune from Gabon’s oil wealth. Unfortunately, a significant portion of the population remains mired in poverty, despite the country’s substantial oil revenues.

The accusations of corruption have spilled over to Ali Bongo, with recent investigations linking him to offshore entities in international tax havens and implicating his family in embezzlement and fraudulent real estate dealings. These revelations have further fueled public discontent and eroded trust in the ruling family.

Aside from the political turmoil and corruption scandals, Gabon has also undergone a transformation on the international stage under Ali Bongo’s presidency. The country has earned recognition for its environmental efforts in safeguarding rainforests and protecting wild elephant populations. However, Ali Bongo’s relationship with France, Gabon’s former colonial power, has been complicated. While he has distanced himself from Paris, favoring relations with other global powers like the United States, China, and Morocco, France continues to have a significant influence in Gabon.

The attempted coup against Ali Bongo marks the second time he has faced such a threat during his presidency. In 2018, Bongo suffered a stroke that left him incapacitated for several months, leading to speculation about his ability to govern. Gabonese security forces successfully foiled an attempted coup in January 2019 while Bongo was recovering in Morocco.

As Gabon grapples with the current political turmoil, questions loom about the country’s future and the potential for a new era to emerge. Will the attempted coup succeed in toppling Ali Bongo, or will the Bongo family cling to power once again? The coming days will undoubtedly shape Gabon’s trajectory and determine the fate of its leadership.

