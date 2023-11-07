In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, recent attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure have raised concerns about the tactics employed by Russia and their impact on the region. These attacks, carried out overnight, demonstrate Russia’s continued efforts to undermine Ukraine’s agricultural sector and potentially create a food crisis to weaken the country’s resolve.

According to strategic military intelligence analyst Rebekah Koffler, Russia’s goal is to turn Ukraine into a dysfunctional state that is unable to govern itself and feed its people. By targeting grain depots and storage facilities, Russia aims to raise the cost of rebuilding Ukraine for Western countries and force a withdrawal of support from Ukraine.

Ukraine’s economy heavily relies on its agricultural sector, with grain exports playing a crucial role. The disruption caused by Russia’s invasion has already slowed agricultural exports, impacting not only Ukraine but also the global food supply. Developing nations around the world depend on Ukrainian wheat, barley, and sunflower oil, making the attacks on grain infrastructure a matter of international concern.

The withdrawal of Russia from an agreement designed to protect Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea further worsened the situation. As a result, Ukraine has had to seek alternative and less economical routes to transport its exports, increasing costs and logistical challenges.

The Russian strategy, as described by Koffler, involves a scorched earth approach that aims to destroy everything necessary for the adversary to wage war, including crops, livestock, and critical infrastructure. These brutal tactics seek to convince the West that supporting Ukraine is not worth the cost and undermine global sympathy for the Ukrainian cause.

It is important to note that Russia’s approach to warfare differs significantly from the Western conception of Just War Theory, which emphasizes targeting military and industrial facilities, avoiding unjust methods or weapons, and proportionality in the use of force. Russia’s disregard for these principles highlights the fundamental differences in their military strategy.

As the conflict continues, it becomes crucial for the international community to monitor and respond to Russia’s actions, not only to support Ukraine but also to safeguard global food security. The attacks on Ukrainian grain infrastructure exemplify the devastating consequences of the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for a resolution that respects human rights and international norms.