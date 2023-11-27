Attack on Israeli-Linked Ship Highlights Growing Risks to Shipping in Arabian Sea

In a troubling development that underscores the increasing dangers faced by commercial vessels in the Arabian Sea, another Israeli-linked ship was targeted by unidentified attackers. This latest attack, confirmed by US officials, occurred in the vicinity of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb strait, where the risks to maritime traffic have been on the rise.

The vessel in question, named Central Park, is a commercial tanker owned and operated by Zodiac Maritime, a company helmed by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer. It embarked on its journey from the Moroccan port of Safi and transited through the Suez canal. However, as the ship sailed through the Gulf of Aden, it was intercepted by eight armed individuals traveling on two boats.

Thankfully, swift action by US and coalition forces ensured the safety of the crew on board the M/V Central Park. The USS Mason warship promptly responded to the distress call, freeing the tanker from the clutches of the assailants. The multinational crew on board, comprising individuals from Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia, and the Philippines, was unharmed during the incident.

While no claim of responsibility has been made, this attack is not an isolated incident. Over the past few weeks, there has been a surge in maritime attacks in the region amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. In one such incident, the Galaxy Leader, a cargo ship, was hijacked and rerouted to the Hodeidah port under Houthi control. Disturbing footage emerged of Yemeni troops descending from helicopters onto the vessel, followed by celebrations by Houthi rebels.

Although the level of Houthi involvement in the attack on the Zim Israel container ship remains unclear, it is evident that it was targeted as it sailed from Israel to China. The Yemen army spokesperson made an enigmatic reference to the incident on X, mentioning “Zim” without elaborating further. The whereabouts of the ship are currently uncertain, and there has been no official statement from Houthi authorities.

The Houthis, with backing from Iran, have not only targeted ships but have also launched cruise missiles towards Israel. However, these attacks have been successfully intercepted by US Navy or Israeli defenses. The group, considered a part of the “axis of resistance,” is currently engaged in conflict with a UN-supported government based in Aden, backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The recent attack serves as a sobering reminder that the security situation in the Arabian Sea remains volatile. In 2017, Emirati-backed Yemeni armed factions took control of the Bab el-Mandeb area, effectively forcing the Houthis to retreat. However, tensions persist in the southern Red Sea, where Houthi forces still maintain control over Hodeidah.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations was instrumental in alerting vessels to the attack on the Central Park. Ships were advised to exercise extreme caution and promptly report any suspicious activities in the area. The incident calls for increased vigilance while traversing these troubled waters, as the safety of maritime operations continues to face significant challenges.

