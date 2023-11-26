Attack on Israeli-Linked Tanker in Yemen Raises Concerns

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – In a worrisome incident, a tanker linked to Israel was seized off the coast of Aden, Yemen on Sunday. While the perpetrators behind the attack are yet to claim responsibility, it is believed to be connected to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This attack comes in the wake of two other maritime incidents that have been tied to the same conflict.

The tanker in question, named Central Park and flying the Liberian flag, is managed by Zodiac Maritime. According to the company and private intelligence firm Ambrey, the attack took place in the Gulf of Aden. An anonymous American defense official has also confirmed this information.

Describing the incident as a suspected piracy event, Zodiac Maritime expressed its primary concern for the safety of the 22 crew members onboard. The multinational crew consists of individuals from Russia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, India, Georgia, and the Philippines. The vessel is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid.

While Clumvez Shipping Inc. is listed as the official owner of the vessel, Zodiac Maritime, a part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer’s Zodiac Group, is indirectly associated with its ownership. Two individuals named Ofer are listed as directors of Clumvez Shipping, and one of them, Daniel Guy Ofer, is also a director at Zodiac Maritime.

The identity of the attackers remains unknown at this point. Aden, where the attack occurred, is under the control of forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government. It is situated far away from the territory controlled by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have strong backing from Iran. Additionally, Somali pirates are not typically active in this specific area.

According to the U.S. defense official, a group of armed individuals is believed to have seized the ship. The official added that the situation is being closely monitored by U.S. and coalition forces present in the vicinity.

Ambrey has reported that U.S. naval forces are currently involved in the situation and have instructed other vessels to stay away from the area.

Zodiac Maritime has previously been targeted amidst the ongoing shadow war between Iran and Israel. In a drone attack in 2021, Iran was deemed responsible for the killing of two crew members onboard Zodiac’s oil tanker Mercer Street near Oman’s coast.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, responsible for issuing warnings to sailors in the Middle East, earlier raised an alert about two black-and-white crafts carrying individuals in military attire seen in the area. Subsequently, another warning was issued, suggesting a possible attack had taken place based on radio traffic.

The seizure of the Central Park follows the recent attack on the CMA CGM Symi, a container ship owned by another Israeli billionaire, which was targeted by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean. Iran has not taken responsibility for this attack and has chosen not to respond to inquiries about the incident.

Both the Symi and the Central Park had previously displayed behavior that suggested they were under threat. They had switched off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) trackers, a safety measure typically kept on by ships. However, crews sometimes turn off their AIS if they believe they may be targeted. The Central Park had last transmitted its location four days prior, when it was heading south into the Red Sea after passing through the Suez Canal.

These attacks highlight the increasing vulnerability of global shipping during the ongoing conflict that could potentially escalate into a larger regional crisis. Even though a temporary truce is currently in place and Hamas is exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the Israel-Hamas conflict that began with an attack by the militant Palestinian group on October 7th continues to intensify. In another incident, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship in the Red Sea near Yemen. However, they have not yet acknowledged involvement in the seizure of the Central Park.

