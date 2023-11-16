Athens Calls for Upgrading the EU-Turkey Migration Agreement

Athens is urging for a comprehensive overhaul of the migration deal between the European Union and Turkey, according to Greek Interior Minister Dimitrios Kairidis. The original agreement, reached in 2016 during the peak of the migration crisis, aimed to return undocumented migrants from the Greek islands to Turkey if they did not have valid asylum applications.

Kairidis pointed out that the current deal is ineffective, as Turkey does not take back the individuals as agreed upon. However, he expressed optimism after a meeting with EU officials, stating that there is now better cooperation and border control efforts from the Turkish side. This is particularly important for Germany, as many migrants entering the EU through Turkey eventually make their way to Germany.

“We have already witnessed some progress on the ground, especially regarding the land border,” Kairidis stated.

The relationship between Athens and Ankara has been strained due to migration and territorial disputes. However, recent developments, such as Greece’s prompt response to the earthquakes in Turkey earlier this year, have set the stage for a fresh start in bilateral ties. Greek and Turkish leaders have agreed to restart talks, and following Turkey’s recent elections, there is renewed interest in negotiations for Turkey’s accession to the EU.

Kairidis emphasized the need to revitalize and expand the EU-Turkey migration deal, acknowledging that there is still a long way to go. Improvements in border control and combatting smuggling networks are crucial areas that require attention. The original agreement only applied to migrants crossing to Greece via the islands, but Kairidis suggested that controls at the land border should also be included.

If cooperation continues to improve, the EU could consider more ambitious steps, such as visa liberalization for Turkish citizens. This has been a longstanding concern for Turkey, and a roadmap of actions has already been proposed to help Turkey meet the necessary criteria.

Furthermore, additional funding may be required to support the implementation of an upgraded agreement. The EU has already allocated approximately €10 billion for the EU-Turkey deal, but Kairidis suggests an additional €3 billion should be considered.

Overall, Athens is determined to enhance the EU-Turkey migration agreement, recognizing the importance of effective border control, cooperation, and financial support in addressing the ongoing migration challenges.