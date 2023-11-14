New Article: ATACMS Missile System: Empowering Ukraine’s Defense

Introduction

Hopes are soaring in Kyiv as President Biden nears a final decision on providing the ATACMS missile system to Ukraine. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces. While the official announcement is still pending, it is anticipated that the United States will respond positively to Kyiv’s request. The potential provision of ATACMS would mark a significant shift in US policy towards supporting Ukraine’s military capabilities.

Increased Confidence

According to sources, Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak remains optimistic about the outcome, stating that conversations with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan have repeatedly touched upon the matter. Yermak firmly believes that the United States recognizes the urgent need for ATACMS in Ukraine’s defense arsenal and expects a positive response in the near future.

Changing US Stance

This potential decision on ATACMS reflects a notable reversal in US policy towards weapon exports to Ukraine. Earlier this year, both official and unofficial statements categorically denied the provision of ATACMS due to concerns about its potential misuse. However, similar instances have occurred in the past, where initial denials were followed by subsequent approvals, such as with the F-16 fighter jet. Ukraine’s government and commentators have been hopeful that the United States would modify its stance regarding ATACMS, and it appears that their efforts are yielding promising results.

The Importance of ATACMS for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy has emphasized the crucial need for long-range missiles in Ukraine’s defense strategy. By deploying ATACMS, Ukraine aims to neutralize the threat posed by Russian forces, preventing them from launching missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. The impressive 300-kilometer range of ATACMS would enable Ukrainian forces to target Russian command posts, logistics areas, reserve formations, and other strategic locations. Additionally, areas under Russian occupation, including airfields, supply routes, storage sites, and even the Kerch bridge, would be within reach. Not only is the Kerch bridge important for logistical purposes, but its symbolical significance as a pet project of Russian President Putin makes it a valuable target.

The Advantages of ATACMS

Aside from its extensive range, one of the key advantages of ATACMS is its ground-launched capability. While Ukraine already possesses the Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles, which have a range of 250 kilometers, their deployment requires specialized aircraft, which Ukraine has in limited numbers. The ground-launched ATACMS would provide Ukraine with greater flexibility and independence in carrying out its defensive and offensive operations.

What is ATACMS?

ATACMS, short for “Advanced Tactical Missile System,” is a ballistic missile developed by Lockheed Martin, a renowned US defense company. Originating from a US military requirement in the 1980s for a long-range missile, ATACMS has become an integral component of the US Army’s arsenal. Its precision and effectiveness make it a formidable weapon for engaging enemy targets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

(Source: Financial Times)