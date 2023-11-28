In the face of ongoing conflict, Ukraine grapples with the toll on its army and society. Families are bearing the psychological burden, and a sense of exhaustion is permeating the nation. With a growing realization that victory is not guaranteed, Ukrainians are questioning the indefinite nature of military service and calling for a clear timeline for their troops’ discharge.

Antonina Danylevych, whose husband serves in the army, reflects on the sacrifices her family has made. While she supports Ukraine’s cause, she believes that new soldiers should take up the mantle of defending the nation. This sentiment is echoed by thousands of others who have signed a petition demanding an end to open-ended military service.

War takes its toll not only on the frontline but also on the home front. Families are forced to become stronger, but the cost is high. The lack of quality time with loved ones and the absence of a parent for children are just a few examples of the sacrifices endured. The strain is becoming increasingly apparent, with protests and demonstrations in Kyiv highlighting the growing exhaustion among troops and their families.

Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive, once a beacon of hope, has failed to deliver a decisive breakthrough. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces are entrenched along static front lines, leading to questions about the sustainability of foreign military aid. While Ukraine has relied heavily on support from the United States and other allies, there are concerns that aid may wane in the face of depleting resources and shifting priorities.

This growing weariness marks a stark contrast to the resilience that permeated the country during the early stages of the conflict. National morale soared as Ukraine successfully repelled Russian forces, reclaiming territory. However, the current stalemate and martial law restrictions have stifled public demonstrations, making these recent protests all the more significant.

The war effort heavily relies on the mobilization of Ukrainian men aged between 27 and 60. While younger men can enlist voluntarily, those between 18 and 26 are exempt from the draft. The military’s recruitment process operates quietly, with draft officers discreetly issuing call-up papers to eligible men. However, corruption and draft dodging have marred the process, leading to public outrage and the dismissal of regional recruitment officials.

Amidst these challenges, Ukraine’s military chief aims to fortify the army’s reserves and prevent a prolonged and attritional conflict. Enhancements in aerial, electronic warfare, drone, anti-artillery, and mine-clearance capabilities are key components of the plan. However, constraints in training capacity and loopholes in legislation regarding mobilization pose challenges that need to be addressed.

The struggle to balance the need for recruits to counter a larger enemy force with the maintenance of a vital workforce for the economy is a delicate one. Resolution and relief remain elusive, as Ukraine grapples with the effects of war fatigue and the ever-present question of victory.

