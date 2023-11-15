Iran Warns of Consequences if Conflict in Gaza Persists

Iran’s representative at the United Nations issued a warning on Thursday regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip. Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that if the violence continues, the United States will face repercussions.

Amirabdollahian expressed concern over the escalation of the war in the region, stressing that Iran does not welcome its expansion. However, he made it clear that if the siege on Gaza and the resulting loss of lives persist, the United States will not go unscathed.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, the ruling faction in Gaza, in retaliation for an attack on October 7th that resulted in numerous casualties and hostages. The Israeli response has included airstrikes, a blockade, and preparations for a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities claim that the death toll has surpassed 7,000.

Amirabdollahian also shared that Iran has been informed by Hamas about their willingness to release civilian hostages. Additionally, he urged the international community to advocate for the freedom of the 6,000 Palestinians currently detained in Israeli prisons.

In response to these developments, Iran, along with Qatar and Turkey, has expressed readiness to contribute to humanitarian efforts. They aim to support the release of civilian hostages and emphasize the global responsibility towards the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The situation in Gaza remains volatile, with both sides firmly entrenched in their positions. As tensions escalate, it is crucial for international actors to prioritize diplomatic solutions and engage in constructive dialogue to prevent further suffering and loss of life in the region.

