A New Paradigm: Africa’s Quest for Empowerment and Collaboration

In a resounding message to the international community at the United Nations General Assembly, African leaders have unequivocally declared their determination to no longer be passive victims of a post-World War II order. They assert that Africa is an independent global power in its own right and should be treated as an equal partner rather than being sidelined.

The continent, with over 1.3 billion people, has experienced decades of independence and is now acutely aware of the obstacles impeding its development. Supported by the African Union’s G20 seat, there is a newfound boldness among African leaders.

Rather than seeking handouts, African leaders, such as Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasize the need to collaborate with the global community to ensure security and prosperity for all individuals worldwide. This shift in perspective is encapsulated in Ruto’s statement: “Africa has come to the world not as a beggar, but as a contributor, working hand in hand with other nations to create a fair chance for every human being.”

Africa has demonstrated its potential as a global power through various initiatives, including its commitment to combatting climate change and striving for peace in regions like Russia and Ukraine. With these efforts, Africa aims to regain its position as a hub of human progress, even as it grapples with a legacy of exploitation and subjugation.

Driven by its vision for the future, Africa demands a greater voice in multilateral institutions, considering its role as the largest bloc of countries in the United Nations. The continent’s increasing popularity among major powers eager for partnerships amidst growing geopolitical competition further fuels this demand.

Despite the continent’s aspirations and undeniable potential, Africa faces unique challenges. At the recent “Unstoppable Africa” event organized by the African Development Bank, the phrase encapsulates both the continent’s ambitions and the current realities. Africa finds itself in a paradoxical situation—while innovative thinking, progressive solutions, and pockets of hope exist, poverty continues to afflict a significant portion of the population.

As global interest in Africa grows, there is an opportunity for the continent to assert itself and foster positive change in the global system. Rashid Abdi, Chief Analyst at the Sahan Research think tank, believes that Africa has the capacity to become more assertive and transformative.

To rectify historical injustices, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo stresses the need for reparations for the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Akufo-Addo argues that Europe and the United States have prospered from the exploitation of African labor and resources.

Africa’s heavy reliance on foreign aid for its development needs, despite receiving the largest share of global aid, is an issue that persists. The continent struggles with a financial system that perpetuates inequities, forcing African countries to shoulder a disproportionate burden of debt compared to their counterparts in Europe. As a result, surging debt hampers the ability of governments to address their citizens’ needs effectively.

African leaders, like President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, reject the notion of politically oriented aid that resembles organized charity. They instead advocate for a shift towards an inclusive global financial system that recognizes Africa as a partner with much to offer beyond commodity supply.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted Africa’s vulnerability and the importance of self-reliance. Insufficient local production of drugs and vaccines exposed the continent’s dependence on external sources. To overcome these challenges, African leaders emphasize the necessity of developing local solutions and prioritizing homegrown innovations.

Africa’s potential lies not only in its population but also in its abundant natural resources. However, the continent’s progress is hindered by fragmented policies that prioritize individual nations rather than regional collaboration. Ibrahim Mayaki, the African Union’s special envoy for food systems, warns that this fragmentation is the primary obstacle to Africa’s development.

While African leaders project a positive image of Africa’s global significance, it is essential for them to deliver tangible improvements to their citizens. Despite the continent’s rich endowment, a significant number of African countries rank among the world’s least developed nations. By focusing on the dividends of democracy, African leaders can consolidate their influence and gain the respect of their constituents.

As Africa forges ahead on its quest for empowerment and collaboration, the continent must overcome its challenges and harness its potential. By establishing equitable partnerships, fostering regional integration, and prioritizing the needs of its people, Africa can truly emerge as a global force, shaping a fairer and more prosperous future for all.