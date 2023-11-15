Israeli Evacuees Seek Safety and Normalcy Amidst Border Attacks

In a small village near Israel’s border with Lebanon, 30 children gather in a ballroom in Nazareth. These children, along with nearly 800 other residents from Arab al-Aramshe, have been living in Nazareth since mid-October due to the risk of attacks by the militant group Hezbollah. This displacement is part of the largest internal displacement in Israel’s history, with over 125,000 people being evacuated from towns in the south and the north.

The Israeli government is taking on the logistical challenge of housing these evacuees in 280 hotels and guesthouses across the country. As the days turn into weeks, makeshift schools and medical clinics are being set up to provide support. Trauma counseling is being offered to those who survived the attacks by Hamas in the south. The government estimates that the evacuees will have to stay until the end of the year.

Hotels like the Golden Crown in Nazareth have become temporary homes for these evacuees. While the typical tourist activities might be on hold, the hotel offers a semblance of normalcy with three meals a day, strollers filling the lobby, and families occupying the rooms. Adeeb Mazal, the community manager of Arab al-Aramshe, worries about the financial burden of paying for the accommodations and the mental health of the residents, who are constantly on alert for potential threats from Hezbollah.

This mass displacement raises questions about identity within Israel. In Tiberias, Israeli evacuees from towns and kibbutzim along the Lebanese border are camped out in the Caesar Premier Tiberias Hotel. With a beautiful view of the Sea of Galilee, their mood is watchful and wary. They wonder how long they will be away from their homes and what lasting effects this exile will have. The residents of Bar’am, a kibbutz less than 1,000 feet from the border, try to re-create their world with classes and cultural programs. However, there are concerns that spending months away from their community will erode its communal culture.

Returning home is no longer an option for many of these evacuees. The threat of attacks from Hezbollah prevents them from going back to their towns and kibbutzim near the border. The situation remains tenuous, with Hezbollah increasing its use of powerful artillery and Israel responding with counter-strikes. While the military claims to be monitoring the situation, the events of October 7 have left many feeling uncertain and insecure.

In the face of these challenges, the Israeli evacuees are seeking safety and some semblance of normalcy. They long for the day when they can return home and rebuild their lives, but until then, they are making the best of their temporary situations. They are resilient, finding ways to adapt and support one another amidst the uncertainties that surround them.

