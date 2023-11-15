The Tragic Aftermath: Desperate Search for Identity Amidst Unprecedented Brutality

Warning: This article contains sensitive details that may be distressing to some readers.

In the aftermath of an appalling series of terrorist attacks orchestrated by Hamas, Israel finds itself grappling with the monumental challenge of identifying its deceased citizens. The sheer magnitude and cruelty of the surprise assault, carried out by thousands of Palestinian terrorists, have left those involved in the identification process stunned and traumatized.

Located on the outskirts of Ramle, the Shura Army Base has become the epicenter of this grim task. Trucks carrying dead bodies and dismembered body parts continue to arrive from the southern region of the country, their contents now stored in refrigerated containers. At the base, military personnel, volunteers, and religious authorities are faced with horrors that evoke painful memories of the Holocaust, a chilling parallel for a nation born out of the Nazi genocide during World War II.

According to Colonel Rabbi Haim Weisberg, the head of the army’s rabbinic division, the atrocities committed by Hamas militants are unparalleled since the days of the Nazis. The terrorists systematically went from house to house, relentlessly burning entire families. The base is inundated with body bags containing the remains of grandparents, parents, and even young children, a grim testament to the ruthlessness of the attackers.

While the base’s rabbis are accustomed to handling deceased soldiers during times of conflict, this circumstance is far from ordinary. Hundreds of bodies have been identified so far, with many more awaiting examination. Some of the victims’ bodies have been so severely burned that traditional DNA testing is ineffective. Dental forensic teams have been called in, relying on personal dental records to aid in the identification process. Yet, even these efforts have proven futile in certain extreme cases.

In addition to the 1,400 lives lost in the attack, the Israeli army has confirmed that 239 individuals remain captive in the Palestinian enclave, while approximately 100 people are still unaccounted for.

Since the attack on October 7, the IDF’s special forces have embarked on perilous missions inside the Gaza Strip, venturing into the rubble to retrieve the remains of the deceased. Forensic archeologists have been dispatched to the devastated communities along the border with Gaza to search for any traces of human remains. Among the chilling discoveries was a human jaw found in a burnt-safe room.

Families, desperately hanging onto hope that their loved ones may still be alive and held hostage, receive the crushing news that their relatives are among the dead.

At the Shura Base, Rabbi Weisberg recounted harrowing details of the tragic scenes encountered. In one heart-wrenching instance, the charred remains of a mother and her baby were discovered, locked in a deep embrace. Another victim was a pregnant woman, her stomach gruesomely cut open, with the fetus brutally ripped out and beheaded, the umbilical cord disturbingly still attached.

The grisly work at Shura unfolds within a large white tent, surrounded by rows of refrigerated containers. Each container houses dozens of carefully wrapped bodies and smaller bags, some containing the remains of babies and young children, or individual body parts. The stench is overwhelming.

Amidst the army personnel and religious figures, a team of female volunteers has been tasked with the challenging duty of cleaning the bodies of murdered women. Formed over a decade ago, this unique military reserve was established to address the possibility of female combat soldiers falling in action. Trained specifically for a mass casualty event, this unit, previously dormant, has now been called into action. Around the clock, they tirelessly carry out their difficult assignment.

One volunteer, who preferred to be identified only as Shari, shared the unimaginable sights she has witnessed. Many of the deceased women arrived still dressed in their pajamas, their heads gruesomely blown off, some booby-trapped with grenades. Evidence of rape has also been tragically uncovered.

