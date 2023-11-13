Republican Jewish Coalition Event Highlights Foreign Policy Divisions among GOP Candidates

At a recent gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition, political figures within the GOP capitalized on the divisions surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. The speeches delivered by Republican presidential candidates showcased how this escalating conflict has transformed foreign policy into a central campaign issue and revealed deep fractures within the primary contest.

During her address, former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley criticized former President Donald J. Trump’s understanding of the threats faced by the United States and Israel, describing him as “confused.” She emphasized the need for a leader who possesses the ability to navigate international affairs in the face of multiple military entanglements abroad. These remarks come in the wake of Trump’s controversial comments that criticized Israeli intelligence and weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the aftermath of the attack.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida also condemned any false moral equivalency between Hamas and Israeli deaths. The speeches delivered at the Republican Jewish Coalition event took place while Israel expanded its ground operations in Gaza, emphasizing the critical nature of this gathering within the primary race. With Trump leading in the polls, time is running out for his competitors to differentiate themselves from him. Many of his rivals, including Haley, see opportunities in his perceived mishandling of recent attacks in Ukraine and Israel, which threaten to escalate into broader regional conflicts.

During his own speech, Trump focused primarily on attacking President Biden’s perceived weakness, asserting that the world would be safer if he were still in the White House. He adopted a militaristic tone, warning attendees of threats posed by “young strong men” who he claimed were entering the country and had also attacked Israel. Trump’s admiration for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been accused of making use of anti-Semitic tropes for political gain, further reveals his favoring of authoritarian leaders.

The departure of former Vice President Mike Pence from the race was not addressed by Trump during his speech; Pence had previously announced the end of his presidential bid. Pence, in his final campaign speech, cautioned against adopting an isolationist foreign policy, which stood in contrast to the positions put forward by Vivek Ramaswamy, a candidate who preceded Pence on the stage.

The Republican Jewish Coalition event, an annual and high-profile gathering, gained heightened significance following Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. The organization was also added as a sponsor for the third Republican debate, illustrating the extent to which Israel unifies various sections of the Republican Party, including foreign policy hawks, business leaders, and evangelical Christians. The event’s schedule was adjusted to accommodate a speech by newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In conclusion, the Republican Jewish Coalition event showcased the deepening foreign policy divisions among GOP candidates as they grappled with the Israel-Hamas conflict. From Nikki Haley’s searing criticism of Trump’s comprehension to Ron DeSantis’ rejection of moral equivalence, it is clear that this issue has become a pivotal point in the primary campaign. Trump’s militaristic stance and his admiration for authoritarian leaders like Viktor Orban also provide insight into his vision for American security. As the primary race heads toward its culmination, it remains to be seen how these foreign policy divisions will shape the future of the Republican Party.

