The Times of Israel: Supporters Rally for Government’s Judicial Overhaul Amid High Court Hearings

Thousands of government supporters gathered outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on Thursday to show their support for the coalition and its efforts to reform the judiciary. This rally comes ahead of the crucial High Court of Justice hearings on the controversial judicial overhaul, during which part of the coalition’s legislative package may be struck down. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, along with other ministers, issued a warning to the High Court, urging them not to overturn the law.

While the turnout figures were not officially released, it is estimated that around 10,000 people attended the protest, which is significantly lower than previous pro-government demonstrations and the mass anti-overhaul rallies held in Tel Aviv.

One striking aspect of the protest was the presence of some extremists who openly expressed support for Jewish terrorists, displaying stickers with their names. However, it’s important to note that these individuals do not represent the majority of the government supporters present.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the purpose of the rally?

A: The rally aims to show support for the government’s judicial overhaul in light of the upcoming High Court hearings.

Q: How many people attended the protest?

A: While the official numbers have not been released, it is estimated that around 10,000 people attended the rally.

Q: Were there any incidents of extremism during the protest?

A: Some individuals at the protest displayed stickers supporting Jewish terrorists, but they do not represent the majority of the government supporters present.

The demonstrators carried signs expressing their belief that the Supreme Court should not have the final say over the will of the people. They argued that the court had overstepped its boundaries and taken power away from elected officials. Some even dressed as bananas, symbolizing their view of the country as a banana republic.

The High Court hearings scheduled for September 12 will focus on petitions against the reasonableness law, which is a significant part of the government’s judicial overhaul package. This law aims to restrict court intervention in government and ministerial decisions based on their “reasonableness.” Another hearing on September 28 will address petitions against a law that shields prime ministers from forced recusal.

It’s worth noting that both of these pieces of legislation are amendments to Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. The High Court has never voided Basic Laws before, and these amendments follow the same legislative process as other bills.

In an address to Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Finance Minister Smotrich emphasized the importance of upholding the Basic Laws and warned against nullifying them, stating that it would be a deviation from the court’s authority and could potentially endanger democracy.

The rally was not without criticism towards the government, as Settlements Minister Orit Strock of the Religious Zionism party apologized for not being able to push through the reform entirely. However, she expressed frustration with those who oppose the decision of the majority, accusing them of demanding a dictatorship under the guise of democracy.

If the High Court were to strike down coalition legislation, Minister for the Advancement of Women May Golan and others vowed to oppose the court’s decision. They expressed their determination to fight for the reforms and prevent what they perceive as an attempt to steal the country.

Ahead of the rally, one of the organizers warned the Supreme Court of potential chaos if they overturn the reasonableness law. This sentiment was echoed by several supporters who believe that the government, representing the will of the people, should have the final say in a democratic country.

It remains to be seen how the High Court will rule on the matter and how the coalition will respond if their legislation is nullified. The possibility of a constitutional crisis looms, questioning the final authority of each branch of government.

Source: The Times of Israel (www.timesofisrael.com)