Israeli Unity Shines Through at Magen David Adom Blood Drive

In the wake of a devastating attack in which hundreds of Israelis were killed and thousands injured, people from all walks of life in Jerusalem gathered at the Pais Arena stadium to participate in a massive blood drive led by Magen David Adom (MDA). From secular teens to yeshiva boys, worried mothers to Christian pilgrims, the line of blood donors wrapped around the stadium as individuals patiently waited for their turn to contribute.

The immense turnout showcased the unity of the Israeli people in times of crisis. Yaakov Mohadav, director of blood donations for MDA in Jerusalem, expressed his amazement at the diversity of Israeli citizens who showed up to support the cause. It was a powerful display of solidarity, with Sephardim, Ashkenazim, and citizens of all backgrounds coming together for a common goal.

The Pais Arena proved to be a suitable location for the blood drive, with its spacious lobby and ample room for processing donors. MDA staff, alongside volunteers, worked tirelessly to assist donors, ensuring a smooth and efficient process. Cupfuls of water and grape juice drinks were provided to keep donors hydrated throughout the procedure.

With the goal of replenishing the blood bank for ongoing medical needs, MDA emphasized the importance of hitting their target. However, they were prepared to close the drive if necessary, in order to ensure a fresh supply of donors in the days ahead. Donors are only eligible to give blood every three months, and the donated blood undergoes a thorough process of separation into three components, each capable of supporting three patients.

The blood drive at Pais Arena was part of a larger nationwide effort organized by MDA to provide support and treatment for the victims of the recent terror attack. Thousands of units of blood have been donated at various MDA locations across the country since the initiative began.

In collaboration with the organization Safeguarding Our Home, which has been instrumental in leading anti-government protests, MDA established the blood donation space at Pais Arena. This partnership highlights the convergence of different sectors of Israeli society, all coming together during a time of crisis.

The blood drive not only served as a platform for giving but also created opportunities for strangers to form connections. Aliza Klieman-Marriot, who spent hours at the drive, shared her experience of meeting incredible individuals who were all united in their desire to make a difference.

The sense of unity extended beyond mere blood donation. Itamar Greenberg, Avi Weiss, and Eli Wittenstein, three teenagers participating in a preparatory program, dedicated seven hours of their time to entertain and uplift others at the drive. Their commitment exemplifies the resilience of Israeli youth and their determination to actively contribute during challenging times.

Amidst the long lines, stories of sacrifice and perseverance emerged. Malka Kirschenbaum and her brother, after being turned away once, made a second attempt to donate blood despite logistical challenges. Unable to serve in a military capacity, they found solace in providing support through their blood donation.

This type of collective response to crises is deeply ingrained in Israeli society. Yisrael Bronstein, a donor who waited for 11 hours, highlighted the natural instinct of Israelis to come together in times of attack. This unity stems from a shared understanding and a desire to stand strong against adversity.

The blood drive at Pais Arena not only served as a critical means of support for the victims of the attack but also as a symbol of Israeli resilience and unity in the face of tragedy. Through their selfless acts, individuals from all backgrounds demonstrated the power of coming together to heal and rebuild in times of crisis.

FAQ

1. How often can a person donate blood?

A person can donate blood every three months.

2. What happens to donated blood?

Donated blood is sent to the Tel Hashomer hospital lab and then to a blood bank in Ramle, where it is separated into three parts, each able to support three patients.

