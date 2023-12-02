Border Clash Between Israel and Hezbollah Renews Violence in Southern Lebanon

A recent border clash between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon has resulted in the loss of at least three lives. Israel’s shelling in the town of Houla claimed the lives of a woman and her son, while Hezbollah reported the death of one of its fighters during the exchange. The resumption of hostilities follows the end of a truce between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian armed group, leading to a escalation in tensions at the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Iranian-supported Lebanese organization, Hezbollah, has been actively involved in the conflict, launching multiple attacks on Israeli military positions at the border in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The fighting in Gaza had recently come to a temporary halt, but resumed earlier in the day. The Israeli army responded with artillery strikes and air defenses, intercepting two launches and claiming to have targeted a “terrorist cell.” In response to the rocket attacks, sirens were sounded in different Israeli towns, prompting residents to seek shelter.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, Israeli shelling killed two people in Houla and one person in the village of Jebbayn. Shakeeb Koteich, the head of the municipal council in Houla, confirmed the deaths of a woman and her 35-year-old son, describing them as civilians. Koteich explained that the house was struck first by one shell, followed by a second one.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in daily rocket attacks from Hezbollah and retaliatory air and artillery strikes from Israel. This recent escalation is the most severe since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. The 100 casualties in Lebanon during this period include 80 Hezbollah fighters, while thousands of people have been forced to flee from both sides of the border.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon reported that shelling occurred close to its headquarters near the coastal town of Naqoura, as well as in Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. Nabil Boumonsef, the deputy editor-in-chief of Lebanon’s Annahar newspaper, noted that Hezbollah has linked the events at the border with those occurring in Gaza. He expressed concerns that while the war in Gaza persists, Lebanon is at risk of a significant escalation in violence.

Hassan Fadlallah, a senior Hezbollah politician, emphasized the group’s readiness and vigilance in the face of the Hamas-Israel truce ending. He highlighted the ongoing threat to Lebanon from Israeli targeting and emphasized the potential impact of the situation in Gaza on Lebanon.

