Deadly Explosion Strikes Hotel in Khost, Afghanistan: New Developments and Faqs

At least three lives were tragically lost and seven individuals sustained injuries in a devastating explosion that rocked a hotel located in the eastern province of Khost, Afghanistan. The incident occurred on Monday, leaving authorities and local residents reeling from the aftermath.

Afghan police spokesperson, Mustaghfir Gurbaz, revealed that the blast took place at a popular hotel frequently visited by both Afghan and Pakistani people, particularly those from North Waziristan province. This region shares a border with Afghanistan. In the wake of the explosion, officers have been diligently investigating the cause and determining those responsible for this act of violence.

Although no group has taken immediate responsibility for the hotel explosion, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has previously attributed similar attacks to the regional branch of ISIS, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP). It is important to note that the blast has left Pakistani refugees staying at the hotel unaccounted for, with Gurbaz not providing any additional information about their status.

Authorities in Pakistan have voiced concerns that members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, are hiding in Khost and other parts of Afghanistan. While the TTP is considered a separate group, it maintains a close alliance with the Afghan Taliban, who recently regained control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. The Afghan Taliban has emphasized its commitment to securing the nation and has conducted multiple operations against ISKP cells in recent months.

In the aftermath of the hotel explosion, the civilian death toll in Afghanistan continues to rise. Since the departure of US and NATO forces in 2021 and the subsequent power shift to the Taliban, over 1,000 Afghan civilians have lost their lives due to bombings and other acts of violence, as reported by the United Nations.

