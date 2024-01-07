Fatal Clashes Continue to Plague the West Bank

At least nine Palestinians and two Israelis have lost their lives in a recent wave of violence in the occupied West Bank. The escalating clashes have resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinians in an Israeli air strike on the city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The strike specifically targeted a gathering of citizens. Additionally, a Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli forces at a checkpoint when they opened fire on a car suspected of a ramming attack. On the Israeli side, an officer was killed and three others wounded when their vehicle was hit by an explosive device during a raid in Jenin.

The Israeli army has been conducting regular raids in various parts of the West Bank, including Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp, leading to frequent gun battles between Palestinian armed groups and Israeli forces. The violence in the West Bank has reached unprecedented levels since Israel’s assault on Gaza in response to attacks from Hamas fighters in the territory.

