The Tragic Attack at Soleimani Memorial Event Leaves Scores Dead

At least 95 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured in a devastating incident that occurred during a commemorative ceremony for former Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The event, held at Soleimani’s gravesite in Kerman, turned into chaos when two bombs exploded, causing widespread panic and destruction.

The first explosion took place just 700 meters away from the gravesite, while the second occurred approximately a kilometer away. Shocking video footage captured the moment crowds began to flee in fear, with tragic scenes showing lifeless bodies strewn across the ground. The second blast, which occurred 15 minutes after the first, was a deliberate tactic to target emergency responders, a cruel method often employed by terrorist groups to magnify the death toll.

The bombs were reportedly hidden inside suitcases and detonated remotely. Local authorities and a senior White House official deemed the incident a “terrorist attack,” citing the modus operandi as a resemblance to past acts committed by extremist organizations like ISIS. Investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances and responsibility for this horrific tragedy.

This tragic incident comes four years after the assassination of General Soleimani, who was a revered figure in Iran but also considered a threat to American interests. In 2020, General Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq, sparking outrage and protests against the United States. The attack serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing tensions in the region and the ever-present threat posed by terrorism.

