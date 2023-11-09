Drone Attack on Military Academy in Syria Sparks Retaliatory Airstrikes

In a tragic incident, a drone attack on a military academy in Homs, central Syria, resulted in the deaths of at least 80 people. The attack, described as one of the deadliest on government-held territory in years, took place during a graduation ceremony attended by families. The Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that drones carrying explosives targeted the Homs Military Academy.

Surveillance videos depicting the chaotic scene showed people running for cover as gunshots filled the air. Cadets, dressed in khaki uniforms, tried to assist the wounded as the sounds of screams and panic echoed through the area. The preliminary death toll provided by the health minister indicated that among the victims were six women and six children, while 240 people were wounded.

Although no group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, the Syrian government attributed it to “terrorist organizations supported by the American occupation and other international parties.” Promising to retaliate, the government vowed to hunt down the attackers anywhere within Syrian lands.

In response to the drone attack, Syria launched airstrikes on Idlib province in northwest Syria. Idlib, a region that has long been outside the government’s control, is home to various rebel groups opposed to President Bashar al-Assad, as well as millions of civilians. The airstrikes targeted schools, a market, and an electricity company, according to the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the “White Helmets.”

The intensified shelling and targeting of civilians by the Syrian regime prompted condemnation from humanitarian organizations. Munir al-Mustapha, deputy director of the Syrian Civil Defense, criticized the regime for its “systematic and clear targeting of civilians.” The airstrikes in Idlib resulted in the death of at least five individuals.

The incident highlights the ongoing violence and tensions in Syria, with the government and rebel forces locked in a long-standing conflict. The use of drones in this attack represents a concerning escalation and raises questions about the availability of advanced technology to non-state actors. The international community must address the situation and work towards a peaceful resolution to the Syrian crisis to prevent further tragedies and loss of innocent lives.