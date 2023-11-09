Drone Attack Kills Scores at Syrian Military College Graduation

A devastating drone attack during a graduation ceremony at a military college in Syria’s Homs province has left at least 80 people dead and 240 others injured, according to the Syrian health minister. The casualties include civilians, including six children, and military personnel. The attack occurred without any immediate claims of responsibility.

The Syria military confirmed that explosive-laden drones struck the ceremony, accusing fighters supported by known international forces for orchestrating the assault. Interestingly, the country’s defense minister had left the event just moments before the attack, adding a sinister twist to the incident.

While the Syrian regime has attributed the attack to the opposition, it represents a significant security breach and a major blow to President Bashar al-Assad’s forces. The heart of government-controlled territory had not experienced such an operation in years, marking a distinct change in the dynamics of the conflict.

In response to the drone attack and in what seems like a retaliatory move, Syria’s planes began targeting residential areas in opposition-controlled enclaves in the northwest of the country. This further escalates the already tense situation and poses a threat to Syrian civilians caught in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, in another tragic development, a separate series of attacks rocked the northwestern province of Idlib. The attacks, launched by government forces, targeted 20 villages and towns in the region, resulting in the death of at least five people, including a woman and a child, while 40 others were wounded. The areas affected include a power station and a popular market, according to locals.

The situation in Syria remains highly volatile and complex, with numerous factions and external actors involved in the conflict. The drone attack and subsequent retaliatory strikes highlight the urgency for a comprehensive and peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.