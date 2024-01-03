Explosion Near Grave of Iranian Military Commander Claims Many Lives

At least 73 people were tragically killed and 170 others sustained injuries in the Iranian city of Kerman, following twin explosions that occurred near the burial site of the late military commander, Qasem Soleimani. The incident, regarded as a terror attack by officials, unfolded as pilgrims visited the revered grave.

The first explosion took place approximately 700 meters away from Soleimani’s final resting place, while the second occurred about a kilometer away, as reported by the state media outlet IRNA. The precise cause of the explosion, whether it was a gas explosion or a deliberate act of terrorism, remains unclear according to the Deputy Governor for Political and Security.

Distressing videos circulated on Iranian state media, depicting large crowds running away from the blast site in panic and chaos.

Formerly one of the most influential figures in Iran, Soleimani served as the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, an elite unit responsible for Iran’s overseas operations. Soleimani, considered a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, was targeted and killed by a US airstrike ordered by former President Donald Trump four years ago at Baghdad International Airport.

The Pentagon has previously accused Soleimani and his troops of causing the deaths of numerous American and coalition service members, as well as injuring thousands more. Soleimani, often referred to as Iran’s “shadow commander,” led the Quds Force since 1998 and played a significant role in Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria.

As more details emerge regarding this tragic incident, our thoughts are with the victims and their families who have suffered immense loss.

FAQ: What is the Quds Force? The Quds Force is an elite unit within Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, responsible for handling overseas operations. Was Qasem Soleimani considered a terrorist? Yes, the United States designated Soleimani and the Quds Force as a foreign terrorist organization. What was the role of Qasem Soleimani in Iraq and Syria? Soleimani played a significant role in leading Iranian military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Please note that this article is based on the information available at the time of writing. For any updates, refer to reliable news sources.

Sources: CNN