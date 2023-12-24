New Title: Gaza Conflict Claims Lives as Violence Escalates

In the recent wave of violence in Gaza, one of the deadliest strikes of the ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of at least 70 people. Health officials reported the casualties in the Maghazi refugee camp, with the toll expected to rise. The Israeli military has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

The war, which started when Hamas-led militants attacked communities in southern Israel, has resulted in the death of approximately 20,400 Palestinians and displacement of nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. The mounting death toll among Israeli soldiers, with 154 casualties since the start of the ground offensive, raises concerns about public support for the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the necessity to continue fighting, acknowledging the heavy price being paid. President Isaac Herzog called for unity in the nation during a televised speech, stating that they will not break or waver in their efforts.

Criticism has grown against the Israeli government for perceived failure to protect civilians and promote policies that led to the strengthening of Hamas. International pressure against Israel’s offensive has risen due to the soaring death toll and widespread suffering among Palestinians. However, Israelis largely support their government’s goals of dismantling Hamas’ power and securing the release of captured individuals.

Inside Gaza, the devastating impact of Israel’s offensive is evident, with innocent women and children accounting for the majority of the 20,000 Palestinian fatalities. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported the death of a 13-year-old boy in an Israeli drone attack at al-Amal Hospital, where Hamas leaders were allegedly hiding. Israeli airstrikes have targeted various areas, resulting in further civilian casualties.

Israel, while facing international criticism for the death toll, places blame on Hamas for operating in densely populated areas and utilizing tunnels. The country has launched numerous airstrikes, claiming to have eliminated thousands of Hamas militants.

The mistreatment of Palestinian detainees during the offensive has also raised concerns. Reports of abuse and humiliation within detention centers have emerged, though Israel denies these allegations and states that non-militant detainees are promptly released.

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution calling for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians and the release of hostages, but it did not include a ceasefire. The implementation of aid has yet to be determined, with only a fraction of the average daily deliveries reaching Gaza.

As the conflict continues to escalate, there are growing concerns about the potential for a wider regional conflict. Efforts towards negotiations persist, with various Palestinian groups engaging in talks for a possible exchange of hostages.

