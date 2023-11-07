Recent Boat Found off Cape Verde Highlights the Deadly Atlantic Migration Route

A tragic incident in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Verde has once again exposed the perils of the deadly migration route from West Africa to the Canary Islands. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed on Wednesday that more than 60 people are believed to have lost their lives after a boat from Senegal was found adrift.

The wooden fishing vessel, carrying approximately 100 passengers, had left Senegal on July 10th. It was later discovered about 150 nautical miles from Cape Verde’s Sal Island. The vessel was located by a Spanish fishing boat, which promptly alerted Cape Verdean authorities.

Survivors reported that the boat was found drifting, contrary to initial reports of it sinking. Tragically, only 38 people survived, with four of them being children between the ages of 12 and 16. Emergency services have so far recovered the remains of seven individuals, leaving another 56 still missing and presumed dead.

The treacherous journey along the Atlantic migration route is notorious for its dangers. The lack of safe and regular pathways for migration prompts many to turn to smugglers and traffickers, subjecting themselves to life-threatening voyages. The IOM highlighted the urgent need for safe migration options to address this issue.

According to information from the IOM, at least 559 people lost their lives while attempting to reach the Canary Islands in 2022. Moreover, in the first half of this year, 126 people died or went missing on the same route, with 15 shipwrecks recorded. Alarmingly, the number of fatalities continues to rise.

This incident follows a string of recent tragedies in the region, including a boat capsizing off the coast of Senegal’s capital, Dakar, claiming the lives of 15 people in July. Additionally, approximately 41 individuals are feared dead after another boat sank in rough seas near Italy’s Lampedusa island.

As Europe’s political agenda grapples with the issue of migration, the European Union’s border and coastguard agency noted a 13% increase in irregular arrivals between January and July 2022. Of particular concern is the 115% rise in migrants using the “central Mediterranean” route, which now represents over half of all border detections.

The recent incident off Cape Verde serves as a stark reminder of the desperate situations that drive individuals to undertake such perilous journeys. It is imperative for international cooperation to prioritize the establishment of safe and legal migration pathways, ultimately saving lives and addressing the underlying causes of irregular migration.