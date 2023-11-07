Tragic Boat Incident Highlights Desperate Measures by Migrants

A devastating boat disaster off the coast of Cape Verde, West Africa has claimed the lives of at least 60 migrants, according to the International Organization on Migration (IOM). The incident, which occurred recently, serves as a distressing reminder of the desperate measures migrants are willing to take in search of better lives.

The boat, carrying a total of 101 people, left the shores of Fass Boye in Senegal on July 10 and was finally rescued on August 15. Tragically, only 38 individuals, including four children, were saved from the sinking vessel. Seven people have been confirmed dead, while 56 remain missing and are presumed to have perished at sea. This puts the estimated death toll at 63.

While the circumstances surrounding the boat disaster remain unclear, being stranded at sea for such an extended period poses severe risks beyond drowning. IOM spokesperson Safa Msehli highlighted the dangers of hypothermia and dehydration that the migrants would have faced during their ordeal.

The incident sheds light on the increasing number of immigrants arriving in the Cape Verde archipelago. The IOM notes that the nation has recently transitioned from a lower- to a middle-income country, which may have led to an uptick in migrants hoping for better opportunities. It is uncertain whether Cape Verde was intended as the final destination for these migrants or if they had been en route to the Canary Islands, which have become a popular destination for those trying to reach Europe from West Africa.

While the number of migrants arriving in the Canary Islands has slightly declined this year compared to the same period in 2020, the situation remains dire. As of August 15, a total of 9,864 migrants had arrived by boat, risking their lives in the treacherous journey across the Atlantic.

This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the complex challenges faced by migrants and the urgent need for international cooperation to address the root causes of such desperate journeys. It is imperative that the international community work together to create safer and more sustainable pathways for those seeking better lives.