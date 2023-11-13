The Impact of Torrential Rainstorms and Flooding in Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria

Torrential rainstorms and floods have wreaked havoc in Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria, resulting in the loss of at least five lives. One of the most devastating incidents occurred in Turkey’s northwestern province, where two individuals were tragically washed away by floodwaters while camping. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that the search for four missing people is still ongoing, with two bodies discovered and six others rescued so far.

In Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, heavy rainfall caused extensive flooding, leading to the closure of subway stations and even trapping people in a library. To assist those affected by flooding, Governor Davut Gul announced that the authorities would provide accommodation in public facilities.

Meanwhile, in Greece, authorities were forced to ban traffic in various areas due to the severity of the floods. The town of Volos, the mountain region of Pelion, and the resort island of Skiathos were particularly affected. Tragically, one man lost his life when a wall collapsed in Volos, and five individuals were reported missing, potentially swept away by the flooding. In addition to the loss of life, the excessive rainfall caused streams to overflow, cars to be swept away, roads to be blocked by rockfalls, and widespread electricity cuts. The Pelion region, in particular, recorded a staggering 75.4cm (nearly 30 inches) of rain, the highest level in over a decade.

Fraport, the German company responsible for managing Greece’s regional airports, reported that the weather conditions were severely affecting transportation, with planes unable to approach the flooded airport in Skiathos. While Greece’s minister of climate crisis and civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, predicted that the heavy rain would subside by Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the situation as an “extreme phenomenon.”

Bulgaria also witnessed the destructive effects of the storm, particularly along its southern Black Sea coast. Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov confirmed that two fatalities were caused by the floods, while three individuals remain missing. As a precautionary measure, hundreds of holidaymakers were evacuated from the coastal areas to safer locations. The state of emergency was declared in Tsarevo, accompanied by urgent appeals for people to seek refuge on higher floors, as the ground floors of certain hotels were submerged.

The occurrence of severe floods in the Black Sea coast region of Bulgaria reflects a concerning trend attributed to both climate change and insufficient infrastructure maintenance.

