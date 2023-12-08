Elevating Climate Solutions: The Influence of Carbon Capture and Storage at Cop28

In the pursuit of sustainable solutions to mitigate global heating, the Cop28 summit has witnessed the significant presence of lobbyists focusing on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. These unproven methods have garnered attention from various industries, including fossil fuels, raising concerns among climate scientists who emphasize the importance of phasing out traditional energy sources. Despite differing opinions, the dialogue surrounding CCS during the summit has been undeniably influential.

CCS, also referred to as CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage), aims to enable industries to capture carbon dioxide emissions and either bury them underground or utilize them in fuel or fertilizer production. Proponents of CCS argue that these methods provide a practical way to reduce carbon emissions. However, climate scientists, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, assert that substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can only be achieved by transitioning away from fossil fuels entirely.

Addressing the Critics

Lili Fuhr, the director of the Centre for Environmental Law’s fossil economy program, emphasizes the desperation of the fossil fuel industry and its allies in selling the idea of carbon capture and management. To them, CCS represents a lifeline and a mere delay tactic. While CCS lobbyists are active participants at Cop28, it is crucial not to allow their influence to compromise the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

The Scale of Influence

The presence of lobbyists at Cop28 has reached unprecedented levels, particularly from oil and gas industries. With 2,456 industry-affiliated lobbyists, nearly four times the number registered at Cop27, these influential voices have found a platform to shape the discussions surrounding fossil fuel phase-out and global stocktake progress. This dominance highlights the need for careful consideration of the interests at stake.

Is CCS the Solution?

While CCS has been promoted during Cop28 through high-level meetings and numerous side events, its potential impact remains a subject of debate. These technologies may prove effective in decarbonizing challenging sectors such as cement and steel. However, even capturing 1.2 gigatonnes of CO2, which has been proposed as a target, amounts to only 3% of global emissions in 2022. It is crucial to examine the capacity of CCS to drive meaningful emission reductions.

Overcoming the Limitations

CCUS projects have faced consistent criticism for over-promising and under-delivering. For instance, Chevron’s Gorgon gas facility in Western Australia, known for its ambitious CCS project, has missed its carbon capture targets by approximately 50% in its initial five years. Furthermore, concerns persist that CCS may not address the harmful air pollution linked to the extraction and burning of fossil fuels, resulting in millions of annual deaths.

The Role of Lobbyists

The presence of carbon capture lobbyists at Cop28 reflects the wider efforts of companies involved in carbon capture and utilization projects, as well as other organizations supporting these technologies. The number stands at 475, as identified from the UN’s participant list. Their role in shaping the discourse surrounding CCS is a significant factor to consider when evaluating climate solutions and their impact.

FAQs:

What is carbon capture and storage (CCS)? CCS refers to the process of capturing carbon dioxide emissions and either storing them underground or utilizing them in various industries. It is a technology aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Why are climate scientists skeptical of CCS? While CCS may contribute to emission reductions in certain sectors, scientists argue that the primary focus should be on transitioning away from fossil fuels entirely. They believe that CCS could serve as a distraction from the urgent need to address the root causes of climate change. Are there alternative solutions to carbon capture and storage? Yes, there are various alternative solutions such as renewable energy sources (solar, wind, hydro) and energy efficiency measures that offer more sustainable paths to reducing carbon emissions. These solutions align with the goal of phasing out fossil fuels. What is the potential impact of carbon capture and storage? While CCS has the potential to contribute to reducing carbon emissions, its overall impact remains limited. Capturing even significant amounts of CO2 would only represent a fraction of global emissions, reminding us of the need for comprehensive and urgent action.

