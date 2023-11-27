The Hidden Crisis: Sexual Assault Among Migrants

In a harrowing revelation, a recent report exposes the shocking scale of sexual assault endured by over 400 female and child migrants along the treacherous journey through the infamous Darien Gap. These vulnerable individuals, fleeing from their homes in Central America, have been subjected to unimaginable horrors in what can only be described as “rape tents.”

The desolate landscapes of the Central American jungle are scarred with these makeshift structures, intentionally erected by criminal gangs for one sinister purpose: to exploit and violate migrant women and children who are unable to meet their demands for bribes. The perpetrators, with no regard for human dignity or empathy, seize upon the vulnerability of those seeking a better life, leaving countless lives forever shattered.

While it is distressing to acknowledge, it is predominantly women who fall victim to these heinous crimes. However, the report reveals an even more distressing truth: children as young as 11 years old have also fallen prey to sexual assault. The innocence of youth is violently stolen from them, leaving scars that may never heal.

Heartbreakingly, those who attempt to intervene or assist the victims are met with fatal consequences. Men who have bravely stood against these atrocities have been viciously attacked, even killed, as criminal gangs seek to maintain their hold over this dark underbelly of the migrant route.

The extensive abuse documented in this report demands immediate attention and action. It is a stark reminder that behind the sensationalized headlines and political debates, there lies a hidden crisis affecting the most vulnerable among us. Governments, aid organizations, and individuals must unite to provide protection, support, and justice for those who have suffered and continue to suffer.

– [Dailymail.com](https://www.dailymail.co.uk/)