Breaking News: Tragic Incident in Char Dham Tunnel, Dozens Feared Trapped

In a devastating turn of events, a section of the under-construction tunnel for the Char Dham all-weather highway project collapsed on Diwali morning. This mishap occurred between the Silkayara and Polgaon villages of Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. It is reported that approximately 40 workers are believed to be trapped inside due to the collapse.

Rescue operations have been launched by a joint effort of various teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO). These teams have tirelessly worked for over 12 hours to reach the trapped individuals.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties thus far, providing some relief amidst this tragedy. The rescue teams have been providing essential supplies such as oxygen and food to the trapped laborers through water pipes. Efforts are being made to expedite their evacuation as swiftly as possible.

Speaking about the current situation, Dr. Devendra Patwal, the district disaster management officer of Uttarkashi, expressed the hope of a prompt evacuation. He stated, “Our rescue teams are working continuously to create a safe passage for the trapped laborers and we are doing our utmost to ensure their immediate evacuation.”

This Char Dham tunnel, spanning approximately 4.5 kilometers and consisting of two lanes, is considered one of the longest tunnels under the Char Dham all-weather project. This significant infrastructure endeavor aims to expand and improve the road connectivity between the revered Himalayan shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath. Once completed, this tunnel will reduce the distance between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri by nearly 26 kilometers.

Authorities inform us that construction has been underway from both the Silkyara and Polgaon village sides simultaneously. The unfortunate collapse occurred near the Silkyara side, involving approximately 30 meters of the tunnel, located roughly 270 meters from the entrance. However, there is some respite in the fact that there is a substantial safe area of around 500 meters between the landslide spot and the tunnel’s dead-end, providing hope for the trapped workers.

While the situation remains critical, rescuers are sparing no effort to ensure the safety and timely rescue of those trapped in the Char Dham tunnel collapse. May their tireless efforts lead to a swift and successful evacuation.