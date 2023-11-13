Tragic Airstrike Devastates Khartoum Market, Leaving 40 Civilians Dead

In a horrifying incident, at least 40 civilians lost their lives and several others were injured in a devastating airstrike on a bustling market in southern Khartoum. This attack marks the highest death toll in a single incident since the war in Sudan commenced in April.

Over the past months, the conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has escalated, with no side claiming victory or indicating a willingness to find a peaceful resolution. As a result, air and artillery strikes in residential areas have intensified, causing immense suffering for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses reported that drones carried out a series of airstrikes on Sunday morning in southern Khartoum, which is predominantly occupied by the RSF. Shocking images shared by the Southern Khartoum Emergency Room (SKER), a local volunteer group, reveal the horrifying aftermath of the attack, with numerous injured individuals and bodies covered in cloth.

Tragically, the victims of this airstrike are primarily day workers who cannot afford to escape the capital, leaving them vulnerable and unable to seek safety. The Southern Khartoum Emergency Room, dedicated to providing medical services, faced significant challenges transporting the injured to hospitals, resorting to unconventional methods such as rickshaws and donkey carts.

Amidst the chaos, the RSF accused the Sudanese army of carrying out the attack, while the army denied responsibility and blamed the RSF. Both sides continue to engage in a brutal battle, resulting in countless civilian casualties. Recent strikes in western Omdurman claimed the lives of at least 51 people within a span of two days.

Adding to the devastation is the lack of functioning local government and the closure of most hospitals, making it incredibly challenging for volunteers to accurately document the true extent of the casualties. Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF), operating Bashair hospital, disclosed that at least 60 people were wounded in the airstrike on the Gorro market. However, due to the overwhelming number of patients, doctors were unable to keep an exact count.

MSF’s emergency coordinator, Marie Burton, expressed shock at the scale of horror that continues to afflict Khartoum. The city has been engulfed in warfare for nearly six months, leaving its residents in a constant state of fear and distress. Meanwhile, SKER warned that even the few remaining functioning hospitals, like Bashair, are on the brink of closure due to dwindling supplies and staff shortages.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF originated from tensions surrounding the integration of their troops into a new democratic transition. Despite efforts from various countries to mediate and bring an end to the fighting, peace remains elusive. As a result, innocent civilians continue to bear the brunt of this brutal war, with no respite in sight.

