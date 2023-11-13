Severe Storm Causes Devastation Across Northern Europe

A powerful storm slammed into northern Europe, unleashing strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surges that wreaked havoc in Britain, northern Germany, and southern Scandinavia. The storm, known as Babet, caused widespread flooding, power outages, and transportation disruptions, resulting in at least four fatalities.

In Germany, a 33-year-old woman tragically lost her life when a tree fell on her car on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn. Three storm-related deaths were reported in England and Scotland. Gale-force winds and storm surges battered the southern shores of the Baltic Sea, breaching flood defenses in Denmark and parts of northern Germany. In the city of Flensburg, water levels reached the highest recorded in a century, causing power cuts in flooded areas for safety reasons.

Ferry lines and railway services were temporarily suspended in affected areas of Germany, Denmark, and southern Sweden. Copenhagen’s airport saw the cancellation of 142 flights due to the storm. Evacuations took place in severely affected regions of Denmark, and a significant number of people were left without power. The municipality of Haderslev in southern Denmark even decided to evacuate the entire coastline due to the dangerous conditions.

The Danish Meteorological Institute issued warnings of strong winds and elevated water levels continuing throughout the weekend. Meanwhile, Scotland braced for heavy rainfall of up to 4 inches (100 mm), with some towns under a red weather alert, indicating a danger to life. In the town of Brechin, more than 300 homes were evacuated before the River South Esk breached its banks, causing extensive flooding.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns about a second major river, the Don, potentially breaching its banks. Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf expressed the unfortunate reality that the storm’s impacts were not yet over. The storm disrupted the entire UK, resulting in road closures, railway shutdowns, and the closure of Leeds-Bradford Airport in northern England.

The widespread devastation caused by this severe storm serves as a reminder of nature’s power and the importance of preparedness in the face of extreme weather events.

