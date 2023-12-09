A Tragic Incident: Fatal Fire Erupts in Historic Roman Hospital

A heartbreaking incident unfolded late on Friday night in the Roman suburb of Tivoli, as a devastating fire erupted in the renowned San Giovanni Evangelista hospital. Although over 200 individuals were successfully evacuated, unfortunately, at least four lives were lost. The fire brigade reported that the blaze originated near the mortuary and quickly engulfed the lower level, including the clinic and kitchen areas, before spreading to the emergency room above.

Eyewitnesses, who were waiting in the emergency room for treatment, described a terrifying scene. The lights suddenly went out, and shortly thereafter, the fire took hold, rapidly consuming the entire wing. Italian press reports confirmed the distressing account.

Tragically, two victims lost their lives due to smoke inhalation, another suffered a fatal heart attack, and one perished from severe burns. Additionally, the fire brigade revealed that some bodies housed in the mortuary at the time also sustained significant damage.

The evacuation efforts were particularly challenging, as seven children and numerous newborns required immediate attention and care. Fortunately, 134 evacuees have been transferred to nearby hospitals where they can receive the necessary medical support.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, a fire brigade spokesperson speculated that faulty wiring and the presence of certain chemicals within the hospital may have played a role. Firefighters valiantly battled the flames for approximately five hours, and once the structure has sufficiently cooled, they will conduct a thorough search for any potential additional victims.

Established in 1337, the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital holds immense historical significance as part of Rome’s esteemed health system. This devastating incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of fire safety measures in such esteemed institutions.

