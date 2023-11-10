Tragic Highway Collision Claims Multiple Lives in Egypt’s Beheira Region

A devastating road accident in Egypt’s Beheira governorate has resulted in the loss of at least 32 lives and left dozens injured, as reported by local authorities. The incident, which took place on the highway connecting Cairo and Alexandria, was triggered by an oil leak, leading to a multi-car pileup.

Early on Saturday morning, amidst foggy conditions, a passenger bus en route to Cairo collided with a stationary vehicle on the mentioned highway. Subsequently, several other cars crashed into the bus, some of which subsequently caught fire. The crash scene, located near Wadi al-Natroun approximately 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Cairo, was described as “horrific” by the state-run al-Ahram newspaper.

Heartbreaking images shared on social media platforms depicted the aftermath of the collision, with an overturned truck blocking the fast lane, scorched road surfaces, and charred wreckage of buses, minivans, and cars. Onlookers gathered alongside long queues of vehicles, while thick black smoke billowed into the air. Ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene to transport the injured individuals to nearby hospitals.

According to police sources cited by al-Ahram, the initial collision occurred due to an oil leak from one of the vehicles involved. Several automobiles subsequently caught fire. In total, the crash involved 29 vehicles, with six, including a passenger bus, being engulfed in flames. Tragically, “at least 18” individuals sustained burns during the accident.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority had issued prior warnings of heavy fog on the highways, as reported by local sources. Although efforts have been made to enhance road infrastructure in Egypt, including the construction of new routes, fatal road accidents remain unfortunately common. Official statistics indicate that 7,000 people lost their lives in road crashes in 2021 alone. These incidents are often attributed to reckless driving practices and inadequate road conditions.

