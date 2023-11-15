The Tragic Consequences of Myanmar’s Jade Industry

A devastating incident unfolded in Hpakant, Northern Myanmar, where a landslide at a jade mine has claimed the lives of at least 32 individuals. The tragedy occurred when a sand cliff collapsed, causing water to surge into a nearby lake and trapping the miners in its aftermath. The victims, all men except for one, have since been returned to their grieving families.

Myanmar holds a significant position in the global jade market, accounting for approximately 70% of its production. Hpakant, known for harboring some of the largest and most profitable jade mines in the world, contributes billions of dollars to this lucrative industry. However, beneath its seemingly glittering facade lies a dark reality plagued by conflict, corruption, exploitation, and environmentally destructive practices. The profit-driven nature of the trade is fueled primarily by the demand from neighboring China.

According to the non-profit watchdog group Global Witness, which closely monitors such industries, Myanmar’s jade sector is a breeding ground for illicit activities. The group estimates that in 2014 alone, the industry was valued at a staggering $31 billion, nearly half of the country’s official GDP that year. However, due to the lack of regulation, the exact magnitude of its worth remains elusive.

The opaqueness surrounding the gemstone sector in Myanmar has earned it a notorious reputation, with the Natural Resource Governance Institute ranking it as one of the world’s least transparent. Unsurprisingly, this lack of oversight perpetuates a dire situation for the miners who toil in hazardous conditions. These workers, often impoverished migrants from other regions of the country, face constant risks of injury and death due to frequent landslides.

Tragically, this recent catastrophe is not an isolated incident. In 2020, over 160 lives were lost in another devastating landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in an adjacent jade mine in Hpakant. The haunting echoes of this tragedy repeated themselves once again in 2021, further highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures and regulation within the industry.

The ramifications of this disaster and the broader jade industry extend far beyond the loss of human lives. It underscores the pressing need to address the systemic issues deeply embedded within Myanmar’s economy. By shedding light on the exploitative practices and the environmental toll of the jade trade, it is our hope that greater international scrutiny and calls for change will reverberate throughout the global community. Myanmar’s precious gem industry must transform into a responsible and sustainable enterprise that safeguards both the welfare of its workers and the environment.

FAQs:

1. What caused the landslide in the jade mine?

The landslide was triggered by the collapse of a sand cliff, which resulted in the sudden surge of water into a nearby lake, ultimately entrapping the miners.

2. How significant is Myanmar’s role in the global jade market?

Myanmar contributes roughly 70% of the world’s jade production, with Hpakant housing some of the most lucrative jade mines globally.

3. What are the key issues associated with Myanmar’s jade industry?

The jade industry in Myanmar is marred by conflict, corruption, exploitation, and environmentally destructive practices. It is also largely unregulated, leading to opacity and illicit activities.

4. Who are the most vulnerable in the jade mines?

Miners in the jade industry are often impoverished migrants from various parts of Myanmar, exposing them to constant risks of injury and death, particularly from landslides.

5. Have there been similar incidents in the past?

Yes, there have been previous instances of tragic landslides in Hpakant’s jade mines, claiming numerous lives, such as in 2020 and 2021.

(Source: [Global Witness](https://www.globalwitness.org/))