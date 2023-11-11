New Title: Hazardous Landslides in Myanmar’s Jade Mines Causing Disastrous Consequences

In the mountainous region of Hpakant in northern Myanmar lies the world’s largest and most profitable jade mines. However, the allure of riches comes at a significant cost, as at least 30 individuals are currently missing following a devastating mudslide. This unfortunate incident occurred when heavy monsoon rains lashed the area, triggering lethal landslides and bringing tragedy to the lives of those involved.

It is believed that most of the missing individuals are local residents who spend their days sifting through the muddy cliffs in search of valuable jade. These dedicated individuals often live and work in abandoned mining pits, trying to make a living from the precious mineral. Unfortunately, this work carries immense risks due to the unstable terrain and the lurking danger of landslides.

Such calamities are all too familiar in this region, where the months between May and October witness the harshest monsoon rains. Last year, in July, a landslide claimed the lives of 162 people in the same area. Tragically, this is not an isolated incident. In 2015, over 110 individuals lost their lives in a similar accident. Mining operations are typically suspended during the rainy season for safety reasons. However, this does not deter independent scavengers who continue to venture into these treacherous areas in hopes of discovering valuable jade despite the foreseen danger.

Survivors of the recent mudslide recount a terrifying ordeal as they describe a torrent of mud, rocks, and floodwater overwhelming them while they were engaging in their search for jade. The immense force of nature unleashed by the intense rain loosened colossal mounds of earth, towering over 150 meters in height. These remnants from previous excavations by mining companies cascaded down the cliffs, engulfing the miners in its path.

What exacerbates this dire situation is the prevalence of unregulated mines in this region. Scarred landscapes marked by hundreds of these mines act as magnets for migrant workers from various parts of Myanmar, all hoping to find their fortune in the lucrative jade trade. Sadly, most of the jade extracted from these mines eventually makes its way to China for sale.

As rescue operations continue, one courageous worker revealed that 34 individuals remain missing, while eight others sustained injuries and were promptly taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the risks, some miners have returned to the disaster site, clinging to the possibility of finding remnants of jade amidst the wreckage.

Jade mining plays a vital role in Myanmar’s economy and serves as a source of revenue for the military government. Additionally, it has been noted that the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic armed group, benefits from the financial support derived from this industry. Control over the valuable jade mines in the Kachin State has long been a contentious issue between the military and Kachin rebels. Estimated to be worth a staggering $30 billion annually, these mines have been a focal point of conflict both before and after the military coup that transpired in 2021, toppling the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

It is incumbent upon the authorities to address the unsafe working conditions and the lack of regulation in the jade mining industry. Only then can the lives of those who seek their livelihoods in these treacherous mines be protected from the devastating consequences of such natural disasters.

FAQ

1. What caused the mudslide in the jade mine?

The mudslide was triggered by heavy monsoon rains, which loosened massive piles of earth and debris left behind from previous mining activities.

2. How many people are missing after the landslide?

At least 30 people are reported missing following the mudslide.

3. Are there any casualties from the incident?

As of now, no dead bodies have been recovered, but eight individuals have been injured and are receiving medical treatment.

4. Why do people continue to work in the dangerous jade mines despite the risks?

People engage in jade mining due to the allure of potential wealth, despite the hazardous working conditions and the threat of landslides.

5. Who benefits financially from the jade mining industry?

Myanmar’s military government and the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic armed group, are known to benefit financially from the jade mining industry.

Sources:

– BBC News, https://www.bbc.co.uk

– Associated Press, https://apnews.com