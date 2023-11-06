Tragedy Strikes as Hazara Express Train Derails in Nawabshah, Pakistan

In a devastating accident in southern Pakistan, a Hazara Express train derailed near Sahara railway station in Nawabshah, Sindh province. The incident took the lives of at least 30 people and left dozens more injured. The tragedy unfolded when several carriages of the train went off the tracks, causing chaos and disruption.

Authorities were taken aback by the magnitude of the accident. “This is quite a big accident,” said Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, addressing reporters. Reports suggest that over 1,000 passengers were aboard the train when it derailed on a track section that had not reported any faults.

Rescue operations are underway, with senior police officer Abid Baloch confirming that 30 bodies have been recovered and more than 60 people have been injured. Tragically, the death toll may rise as search and rescue efforts continue.

The accident site was filled with harrowing scenes of passengers and locals coming together to assist the injured. Images shared by local media showcased individuals breaking windows to help trapped passengers escape the mangled carriages. Amid the chaos, one coach could be seen overturned.

The incident sparked chaotic scenes at the Nawabshah Trauma Centre, as ambulances and private cars rushed the injured for immediate medical attention. The traumatizing moments were seen through the eyes of a woman who said, “We don’t know what happened, we were just sitting inside.”

Accidents and derailments are not uncommon on Pakistan’s outdated railway system. This tragic event follows a collision between two trains in Daharki, Sindh, in June 2021, leading to the loss of 65 lives and injuring approximately 150 others.

The Hazara Express, a daily passenger train, serves as a lifeline for many commuters. It embarks on a long journey from Karachi in the south, taking approximately 33 hours to reach Havelian in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, almost 1,600 kilometers (994 miles) to the north.

As investigations into the accident continue, it is incumbent upon authorities to address the recurring accidents and derailments on the railway system and take concrete steps toward modernization and safety improvements. The risk to passengers’ lives and the devastating aftermath of such tragedies demand urgent attention and action.