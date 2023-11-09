Train Crash in Pakistan Kills Dozens, Sparks Concerns Over Safety

A tragic train crash in southern Pakistan has claimed the lives of 28 people and left more than 60 injured, raising renewed concerns about the safety of the country’s railway system. Despite operating at a relatively slow speed of 28 miles per hour, the train derailed near Nawabshah city in Sindh province, the second-most-populous province in Pakistan.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the crash, with possible explanations ranging from technical faults to deliberate sabotage. Pakistani railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause. The death toll may rise due to the severity of injuries sustained by the victims, according to regional health official Faiz Muhammad Mari.

Disturbing images from the scene depict overturned and mangled passenger cars, highlighting the dire consequences of the accident. This incident adds to a growing list of railway accidents in Pakistan, with insufficient safety checks and lack of funding for infrastructure improvements taking center stage as key issues plaguing the aging railway network.

The crash comes two years after a collision between two trains in the same province that claimed 65 lives. In 2019, over 70 people lost their lives in a tragic gas explosion and fire on a train in Punjab province. These incidents underscore the urgent need for the Pakistani government to prioritize railway safety and invest in modernizing the aging infrastructure.

As Pakistan grapples with the aftermath of this devastating incident, it is essential that comprehensive safety measures, regular maintenance, and modernization efforts are put in place to prevent future tragedies. The Pakistani people deserve a safe and reliable railway system that they can trust to transport them across the country without fear.