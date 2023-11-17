Latest Clashes in Libya Claim Lives and Heighten Tensions

At least 27 individuals lost their lives and 106 more were left wounded as fierce confrontations erupted between two influential armed groups in the southern region of Tripoli, Libya. Authorities have released an official statement confirming the tragic incident.

Trouble began on Monday when the commander of the 444 Brigade, Mahmoud Hamza, was detained while making his way through Mitiga airport in Tripoli. The rival Special Deterrence Force, which currently controls the airport, took him into custody without revealing the specific cause behind his arrest.

The clashes persisted into Tuesday until a settlement was reached with the United Nations-recognized Government of National Unity. The agreement dictated that Hamza be transferred to a neutral party, as reported by the state news agency LANA. The motive behind the detention of the commander remains unknown.

Reports from LANA indicated that among the injured and deceased were innocent civilians caught in the crossfire. The intensity of the battles has made this the most severe outbreak of violence witnessed in the country so far this year, with images depicting smoke engulfing the capital.

The negotiated agreement, as detailed by LANA, calls for an immediate cessation of military activity in Tripoli. It also includes the return of military units to their designated bases, an assessment of the damage inflicted upon public and private properties, and the provision of compensation by the Government of National Unity.

Concerned about the worsening situation, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) underlined its close monitoring of the security incidents in Tripoli and their detrimental impact on civilian populations. UNSMIL urged all involved parties to uphold their obligations to safeguard civilians in accordance with international law.

Since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has experienced persistent instability, represented by a division between rival factions from 2014 onwards. Notably, the Special Deterrence Force and the 444 Brigade are recognized as the most influential military forces within the capital.

