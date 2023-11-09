A Deadly Explosion Shakes Northwestern Ethiopia Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In the town of Finote Selam, northwestern Ethiopia, tragedy struck as an explosion claimed the lives of at least 26 individuals and left around 50 others injured. The incident took place amidst heavy fighting between government forces and a local militia group. While the cause of the explosion remains unknown, its impact is undeniable.

Recently, the Amhara region has been embroiled in fierce clashes between governmental forces and the Fano militia, leading to a deteriorating security situation. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has expressed “grave concern” over the escalating violence, citing heavy fighting and the use of heavy artillery that has resulted in the loss of civilian lives and substantial damage to residential areas and public spaces.

The conflict between the government and the Fano militia is particularly alarming due to their previous alliance against the Tigrayan forces during a two-year deadly conflict. However, tensions arose when the militia resisted the federal government’s attempts to disband regional forces, with Amhara nationalists arguing that such actions would jeopardize regional security.

In response to the intensifying clashes, the Ethiopian government declared a six-month state of emergency in the Amhara region. Various cities and towns across the region, including Debre Birhan, Finote Selam, and Burie, have witnessed strikes and shelling, leading to further civilian casualties and additional destruction.

While relative calm has returned to some areas like Gondar and Bahir Dar, concerns persist as fighting continues in other parts of the region. The EHRC emphasizes the need for a sustainable solution to ensure lasting peace.

International actors, including the United Nations, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, have called for respect for human rights and the protection of civilians. They have urged all parties involved to deescalate the situation and address the complexities through peaceful means.

The gravity of the situation was further highlighted in March when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that war crimes had been committed by armed forces on all sides of the conflict. This acknowledgement underscores the urgent need for accountability and a comprehensive resolution to end the suffering of the Ethiopian people.

As the region grapples with ongoing violence and loss, it is imperative for all stakeholders to prioritize peace, dialogue, and the protection of human rights. Only through a collective commitment to these principles can Ethiopia pave the way towards a brighter, more stable future.