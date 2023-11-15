Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Peru’s Treacherous Terrain

Peru has once again been struck by a devastating bus accident, resulting in the loss of at least 24 lives. The incident occurred when a bus traveling from Ayacucho to Huancayo veered off the mountainous road and plunged down a steep slope during the early hours of Monday morning.

The bus, operated by Molina Union, flipped multiple times as it tumbled down the rugged terrain near Huancavelica. According to Manuel Zevallos Pacheco, the mayor of the Anco district, the bus plummeted approximately 150 meters (492 feet).

In the wake of this tragedy, Peru’s transportation authority, SUTRAN, has expressed its condolences and promised a thorough investigation into the incident. Initial reports indicate that the bus possessed the necessary authorization for passenger transportation, including mandatory accident insurance and a successful vehicle inspection.

While SUTRAN continues its investigation, questions arise regarding the safety of Peru’s roadways, particularly those constructed in the challenging topography of the Andes Mountains. This latest crash follows a series of similar accidents in recent years, including a harrowing cliff dive in northern Peru that claimed the lives of 24 passengers.

In 2021, a rash of crashes occurred within a span of four days, involving buses that careened off cliffs and ravines. Investigations into these incidents highlighted factors such as recklessness, high speed, and inadequate driver training as potential causes.

Residents and local officials, such as Mayor Zevallos Pacheco, have expressed their frustrations with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications. They accuse the ministry of neglecting to address safety concerns, such as a previous avalanche that occurred on the same roadway where Monday’s crash occurred.

Peru has witnessed a disturbing rise in traffic accidents in recent years, with an increase in both injuries and fatalities. Traffic accidents resulted in 53,544 injuries in 2021 and claimed the lives of 3,311 individuals.

As the nation mourns the loss of the victims from this tragic bus accident, it is imperative that comprehensive measures are taken to enhance road safety, including driver training, stricter regulations, and improved infrastructure. Peru must prioritize the well-being of its citizens and ensure safer travel on its treacherous roads.

