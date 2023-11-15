Tragic Accident Claims Lives as Bus Plunges from Overpass in Italy

In a devastating incident near Venice, Italy, a bus carrying tourists to a campground veered off the road and crashed off an overpass, resulting in the loss of at least 21 lives. The bus tragically caught fire upon impact, further complicating the rescue efforts.

The incident took place in the district of Mestre, located near Venice and connected by a bridge. The cause of the accident remains unclear as authorities continue their investigation. Preliminary reports indicate that the bus fell approximately 30 meters (98 feet) onto electricity lines before the fire broke out at around 7:45 p.m. local time.

Venice’s Mayor Luigi Brugnaro expressed shock and disbelief at the scene, describing it as apocalyptic. The head of the local firefighters confirmed that the victims identified so far were Ukrainian tourists, although the presence of German passengers has also been reported.

This tragic event adds to a series of deadly bus accidents that Italy has witnessed in recent years. In 2017, 16 Hungarian students lost their lives in a bus accident near Verona, while in 2013, a horrific crash on a viaduct in southern Italy claimed the lives of 40 individuals, making it one of the country’s worst road accidents.

Rescue operations faced significant challenges due to the severe damage sustained by the bus. Michele Di Bari, the city’s prefect, stated that the firefighters encountered difficulties in extricating many of the bodies from the wreckage. Among the victims were the Italian driver and two children.

Updates from Venice’s city hall reported that a total of 18 individuals suffered injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals. Four of them remain in serious condition.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences to the victims and their families, emphasizing that her government stands in solidarity with those affected by this tragic accident.

As investigations into the cause of the incident continue, our thoughts are with all those impacted by this heartbreaking event. It serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the prevention of such devastating accidents.

